Tiger Woods' ex-coach defends the 15x major champ with a three-word response to a complaining fan

Tiger Woods had a successful partnership with his ex-coach Hank Haney. Away from the greens, the golf instructor is pretty active on social media, and he is known for sharing golf-related posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Earlier this week, Nuclr Golf shared a TaylorMade video from 2023 featuring Tiger Woods with the current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The two were discussing golf swings.

“When I’m flushing it I don’t take divots… it just is what it is.” - Tiger Woods said.

Hank Haney reshared the post on his X account with a caption:

"He flushed it a lot"

A fan in the comments section reacted to the post and commented on the 15-time Major winner's game.

"Yes but Tiger took some crater divots back in the day".

Tiger Woods' ex-coach replied to the fan with a three-word message.

"Not on purpose," he wrote.

Woods has been away from the greens for a while. He has not played in any event on the PGA Tour since his last outing at The Open Championship in July 2024. The 2025 iteration of the Major is around the corner, and fans are waiting for his return to the greens. He has been recovering from a surgery he had earlier this year.

Tiger Woods’ former coach reacts to Lucas Glover’s comments on LIV players

Lucas Glover at the 2025 PGA: John Deere Classic - First Round (Image Source: Imagn)

Ahead of this week's 2025 John Deere Classic, PGA Tour pro Lucas Glover opened up about the LIV Golf players in an interview with SiriusXM. He talked about competing against them, saying,

“I don’t want to play with them, me personally," (as quoted by Nuclr Golf on X). "I don’t think they should be back here. I don’t want them here. They made their decision. I don't blame any of them. They made a decision, I don’t care, but they also went away from this tour and chose to.”

“As a PGA Tour player and somebody that dreamed of playing on the PGA Tour, and have poured my heart and soul into this Tour and game for 21 seasons now, I don’t want somebody that chose another path…” he added.

Hank Haney reacted to Glover's comment by resharing a Nuclr Golf post on his X account along with a caption:

"Of course he feels that way, why in the world would he feel any other way."

Notably, the PGA Tour has banned the LIV golfers from playing in their league. However, since then, the golf world has witnessed numerous changes, and Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced a framework agreement deal with the rival series. The talks for a potential unification of the two are still ongoing.

