Tiger Woods ex-coach drops 1-word verdict on whether people who damage $334B business tycoon’s brainchild are "domestic terrorists"

Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney, gave his opinion on the recent swing of vandalism hitting Tesla vehicles. As Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, is now also the Head of the Department of Government Efficiency, the department's official X account asked a question to the people.

Ad

A DOGE news account on X sent out this question to the masses:

"Do you think people who vandalize Teslas should be labeled as domestic terrorists?"

Haney needed just one word to display his feelings about the issue, stating that he absolutely does think that vandalizing Tesla cars was an act of 'domestic terrorism,' given Musk's prominent role in Donald Trump's White House.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, Haney did not previously own a Tesla. The stock in the company has been in a bit of a freefall since Musk took his position, and now their vehicles are being physically hit with acts of vandalism.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Woods' old coach added that he was more likely to get a car, now that they're the target of some political unrest.

Musk, worth over $334 billion (via Forbes), has become the focal point of political angst due to his role in DOGE, an organization formed by the Donald Trump administration, to find and get rid of government waste and cut down spending. The organization has fired numerous individuals from government positions since the 47th president was inaugurated.

Ad

Tiger Woods' old coach Hank Haney comments on TGL Season 1

The first season of TGL is almost in the books. The new golf league was delayed by one year due to infrastructure issues, starting in January 2025 instead of 2024. Now, as April nears, the first season is complete.

Tiger Woods' old coach commented on TGL (Image via Imagn)

Tiger Woods' old coach Hank Haney was one of the many who tuned in during the first season, and he was really impressed with how the product was in its first full season.

Ad

Haney said about TGL on his official X account:

"Really good, going to get better."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy co-founded the league, and their two teams were the only ones that did not make the playoffs. The semifinals resulted in a shocking upset of the number one seed.

New York Golf Club, the final team to make it into the playoffs, led by Xander Schauffele, upset Los Angeles Golf Club, which Collin Morikawa led. In the other matchup, Justin Thomas' Atlanta Drive GC dominated Wyndham Clark's The Bay 9-3.

The final match will be held tomorrow. There will be one match today between those two teams, and a second match will be done tomorrow. If necessary, a third tiebreaking matchup will take place tomorrow after the second game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback