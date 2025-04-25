Tiger Woods's ex-coach drops 2-word reaction to 5-time Major champion's change to her game

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reacted to LPGA Tour pro Yani Tseng making a sudden change in her game. The five-time major winner started putting with her left hand a few months back.

Tseng is playing this week at the Chevron Championship. Following the tournament's opening round on Thursday, April 24, Yani Tseng candidly opened up about the change in her putting. She said (via Golf Week):

“Long story short, I’ve just been really having trouble with my right-handed short putts. To be honest, I had the yips. I just couldn’t make the short putts.”

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reacted to the admission by the LPGA Tour pro. On Thursday, taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Haney had a two-word reply to the move. He wrote:

"Smart move"

Although Yani Tseng has made a change in her putting, she has been struggling majorly with her game this season. The Taiwanese golfer started the season at the LPGA Drive On Championship but missed the cut. She has so far played in 11 tournaments and has struggled to make even a single cut this season.

Tseng started her campaign at the Chevron Championship 2025 on Thursday with a bogey. She then made two more bogeys and two birdies on the front nine and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 2-over 74.

She tied for 77th place after the semi-finished opening round of the women's major. The game on Thursday at the Chevron Championship was suspended because of the dangerous weather conditions, and it will now resume at 7:15 a.m. ET on Friday, April 25.

Following the semi-finished round, Haeran Ryu and Yan Liu took the lead in the game in a tie at 7-under. Hyo Joo Kim settled in solo third place, followed by Hye Jin Choi, Ariya Jutanugarn, Carlota Ciganda, Lucy Li, Brooke Matthews, and Manon De Roey, tied for fourth place.

Tiger Woods's ex-coach reacts to the 15-time major winner's "mesmerizing" game

On April 23, Nuclr Golf shared a video of the 15-time major winner Tiger Woods' swing on its X (formerly Twitter) account. The video showed the American golfer taking shot after shot. They shared the video along with the caption saying:

"Mesmerizing"

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reacted to the video by resharing it to his X account along with some valuable advice. He wrote:

"Notice the consistency of the depth of the divots, sometimes the sod would fly on the golf course but never in practice and in practice he seemingly never missed a shot."

Hank Haney is pretty active on social media, particularly on X. He has around 146.7K followers on the platform and is known for sharing valuable advice related to the game.

