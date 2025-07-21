Tiger Woods' ex-coach drops verdict on Scottie Scheffler's comparison with 15x major champ

Despite Scottie Scheffler's incredible run, Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney doesn't believe anyone is close to the 15-time major champion. His response came after Scheffler reignited the debate by dominating the Open Championship.On Sunday, July 20, Scottie Scheffler carded a 3-under 68 in the final round of the Open Championship. Following his win, former European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley predicted that Scheffler might surpass Tiger Woods in the future. This stirred a new debate on social media, though the World No. 1 played it down.Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney also joined the conversation and shared his take.&quot;No one has ever played the game better than Tiger,&quot; he wrote on X.Earlier, McGinely made a big claim about Scheffler that he was quite close to Woods.“I have not seen a competitor anywhere close to Tiger Woods as good as this guy. That’s how high the bar is. And I think as time goes on, he might even prove to be a better one.&quot;He might even prove to have more longevity than Tiger Woods at the top. Because, at this moment in time, it’s hard to see him getting derailed because he’s so stable off the course as much as he’s stable on the golf course.&quot;However, Scheffler himself dismissed the comparison, stating that he had a long way to go.&quot;I still think they're a bit silly,&quot; he said during the winner's press conference. &quot;Tiger won, what, 15 majors? This is my fourth. I just got one-fourth of the way there. I think Tiger stands alone in the game of golf. He was inspirational for me growing up.&quot;He was a very, very talented guy, and he was a special person to be able to be as good as he was at the game of golf.&quot;How many majors did Tiger Woods have at Scottie Scheffler's current age?Scottie Scheffler is 29 years and nearly one month old and has enjoyed great success over the past three years. He has so far won 17 titles on the PGA Tour, and the Open Championship was his fourth major championship.However, by the age of 29 years and one month, Woods already had a remarkable resume. As of January 30, 2005, he had won 41 PGA Tour titles and claimed eight major championships.It will be interesting to see in the coming years whether Scheffler can truly come close to Tiger's record, or if the latter's legacy remains untouched.