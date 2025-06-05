Tiger Woods’ ex-coach Hank Haney lauds parents of former Washington Capitals athlete

Hank Haney, the former coach of golfing legend Tiger Woods, is known for his expressive personality. He recently shared his opinion on the parents of former Washington Capitals player on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Woods' ex-coach reposted a video that was originally shared by Topher Scott. The clip is from an interview starring ice hockey professional Connor Carrick, who went on to shed some light on his father's principles.

Hank Haney finds that more parents need to be like those of Connor Carrick's. He told his 146.2 thousand followers (via X @HankHaney):

"These kind of parents are few and hard to find."

Carrick recollected that in a youth hockey championship game, he had once played the entire third period of the game. Despite winning the game, his father was 'livid'. Carrick's father was not afraid to let the coach know that there were other kids in the lineup as well, who were waiting to play.

The former Washington Capitals defenseman said (via X @HankHaney):

"We won our entire league championship and I played the entire third period. We won 7 to 4 and just kept flip flopping goals...I talked a little with my dad earlier. He's a man of great principle and passion. He was absolutely livid after that game. And he let my coach know, wholeheartedly, that every other kid wrote a check too. And they had dreams and they should have been on the power play and we're 12 [years old]."

Tiger Woods' former coach agreed with Carrick's father's views on youth team sports. Hank Haney believes that all kids deserve equal playing time and commended the 31-year-old's father for speaking out.

When Tiger Woods revealed that he was "angry" at his father

A key part of Tiger Woods' father Earl's training tactics was to do whatever he could to throw the prodigy off. He would often make the PGA Tour star hit shots while he cursed at him and would also intentionally perform acts that he knew would irk his son.

As a former military officer, Earl had a bulletproof mindset. He wished for his training to make his son mentally resilient. Tiger Woods said that while he was "angry" at his dad for this, he believed that it was for his betterment and shaped him to be a great golfer. In an interview with Sports Illustrated when he was 19 years old, he had said (via Golf.com):

"I’d get angry sometimes. But I knew it was for the betterment of me. That’s what learning is all about, right?”

As a father of two kids, fans wonder if Tiger Woods will impart a part of his father's training on his children, especially with Charlie Woods making moves as an amateur golfer.

