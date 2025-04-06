Tiger Woods’ ex-coach and veteran golf instructor Butch Harmon feels Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win the Masters 2025. He added that the Northern Irishman needs to calm himself, and he is the man to beat.

Butch Harmon is a veteran golf instructor who has coached major champions like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Besides, he has also worked with Rory McIlroy, who is entering Augusta National as one of the tournament favorites.

In his recent interview, Harmon picked McIlroy over Scottie Scheffler as his favorite to win the Green Jacket.

"He's won twice this year and played beautifully in Houston," he said as per Golfweek. "I think all he has to do is relax and play golf. And that's very easy to say and you and I know because we play golf but in a big event like this you're like a horse in the starting gate at the Kentucky Derby.

"You're amped up and you're ready to go. You're thinking that you want Thursday to hurry up and get here. I think in Rory's case he's been there and played Augusta [a few times these past few weeks] so he doesn't need to get there early on Sunday night. He'll probably fly in on Monday and play nine holes on Monday and Tuesday, practice, do his media stuff and just get ready."

Harmon added that if the four-time major champion was able to control his nerves and just focus on golf, he was the man to beat at Augusta.

"He can overpower the course with the way he drives the golf ball and if he just lets it happen then he can win. You can't win the tournament on Thursday and Friday but you can definitely take yourself out of it. But if he can get off to a nice start then who knows what could happen. But for me, he is the favourite," he added.

Is Rory McIlroy the favorite to win the Masters 2025? Odds explored

As per the latest odds, Rory McIlroy is the second favorite to win the Masters 2025. According to SportsLine, he is listed at +750 to claim his first-ever Green Jacket.

Scottie Scheffler is the oddsmakers' favorite to register back-to-back wins at Augusta National, while Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, and Ludvig Åberg are among the other top contenders next week.

Here's a look at the odds for the Masters 2025:

Scottie Scheffler: +380

Rory McIlroy: +750

Xander Schauffele: +1100

Jon Rahm: +1200

Ludvig Aberg: +1400

Collin Morikawa: +1900

Bryson DeChambeau: +2100

Xander Schauffele: +2100

Hideki Matsuyama: +2400

Justin Thomas: +2400

Tyrrell Hatton: +3100

Brooks Koepka: +3100

Patrick Cantlay: +3200

Cameron Smith: +3600

Shane Lowry: +3600

Will Zalatoris: +3800

Jordan Spieth: +3800

Viktor Hovland: +4400

Tommy Fleetwood: +4800

Joaquin Niemann: +5000

Dustin Johnson: +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick: +5500

Russell Henley: +6000

Cameron Young: +6000

Tony Finau: +6500

Sahith Theegala: +7000

Tom Kim: +7000

Wyndham Clark: +7500

Sungjae Im: +7500

Corey Conners: +7500

Max Homa: +7500

Sam Burns: +7500

Jason Day: +7500

Robert MacIntyre: +7500

Rickie Fowler: +9000

Patrick Reed: +9000

Min Woo Lee: +10000

Max Greyserman: +10000

