Tiger Woods' ex-coach makes feeling known on TGL 'golf at night' as the series' ratings plummet

Tiger Woods' ex-coach has shared his opinion about the TGL series amid its sudden decrease in viewership. The tech-infused TGL series started in January 2025 and initially gained popularity. However, there was a decline in viewership for the matches held on Monday.

There were two matches held on February 24, including Los Angeles Golf Club vs New York Golf Club and Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC. Per golf analyst Josh Carpenter, the Monday matches witnessed the lowest viewership in the series so far.

Nuclr Golf shared a post on the report, which was reshared by Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney on February 27. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote:

"I like TGL and I think it’s gotten better every week but it’s clear other people don’t share my opinion. Any golf at night is a good thing as far as I’m concerned."

On February 24, Los Angeles Golf Club faced New York and won the game 5-4, while in the next match, Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf played against Atlanta but lost the game.

Per Carpenter on X, the 5 p.m. match on Monday only garnered 263,000 viewers on ESPN2, while the second match had 297,000 viewers.

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links loses another TGL game

On February 25, Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links lost to The Bay Golf Club. However, the 15-time Major champion did not play in Tuesday's game.

For Jupiter Links, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Max Homa competed in the important game against The Bay's Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, and Min Woo Lee. It struggled in the game and ultimately lost the match.

Jupiter Links has so far played four matches, winning only one. It is currently sitting below the qualification cutline for the playoffs. It will next face Atlanta Drive GC on Tuesday, March 4.

Tiger Woods could return to play in the upcoming TGL on March 4. Meanwhile, the five-time Masters winner is still to play his first official golf event on the PGA Tour. He was previously preparing to play at The Genesis Invitational, but following his mother Kultida's death, he withdrew from the competition.

Fans can most likely expect Woods to play at The Masters. However, prior to that, he might play at the Arnold Palmer Invitational or the unofficial fifth major of golf, The Players Championship, both taking place next month.

Woods last played in an official PGA Tour event at The Open Championship in July 2024 and has since been on a break. Last season, he only competed in five tournaments and missed the cut in four of them.

