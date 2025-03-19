Tiger Woods’ ex-coach makes his feelings known on TGL as season 1 nears its end

Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney has shared his thoughts on the inaugural season of the TGL. Haney has expressed his optimism about the tech-infused golf league's future as the league's first season draws to a close.

Callaway Golf asked fans for their thoughts on TGL after the second playoff match between Atlanta Drive Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club. Responding to Callaway Golf's post, Haney wrote:

"Really good, going to get better."

A few weeks ago, Haney, who coached Tiger Woods from 2004 to 2010, defended TGL when it faced criticism over declining viewership. Responding to a report of TGL recording its lowest ratings in the last few matches, Haney wrote:

"I like TGL and I think it’s gotten better every week but it’s clear other people don’t share my opinion. Any golf at night is a good thing as far as I’m concerned."

New York Golf Club and Los Angeles Golf Club faced each other in the first semifinal of TGL on Monday. New York won the match by 6-4. In the second semifinal, Atlanta Drive Golf Club competed against The Bay Golf Club. Atlanta won by a big margin of 9-3.

Atlanta and New York will face each other in the best-of-three final series on March 24 and 25, next week at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

How did Tiger Woods' team perform in TGL?

Tiger Woods was a part of Jupiter Links Golf Club. The other three members of his team were Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner. Woods' team failed to qualify for playoffs as it registered only one win in five matches and finished fourth in the TGL standings. Jupiter Links Golf Club's win came against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf by 4-3.

Let's take a look at the TGL standings after the group-stage matches:

Los Angeles Golf Club: 9 points, 4 wins and 1 overtime loss in 5 matches The Bay Golf Club: 8 points, 4 win in 5 matches Atlanta Drive GC: 8 points, 4 wins in 5 matches New York Golf Club: 5 points, 2 wins and 1 overtime loss in 5 matches Jupiter Links GC: 2 points, 1 win in 5 matches Boston Common Golf: 1 point, 0 wins and 1 overtime loss in 5 matches

Talking about the TGL as a co-founder, Tiger Woods said that indoor simulation has attracted younger audiences to the game. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"This indoor simulation here is, I think has brought more youth to the game. The fact that we're able to play on ESPN and during primetime, we don't get a chance to do that very often."

Talking about how TGL was attracting younger audiences, the former World No. 1 said:

"So I think that what we were able to do with the shot clock and the time and the pace of play, I think that is great for the game and it's great for the younger demographic."

Tiger Woods said that late matches from 9:00 to 11:00 PM, which aren’t possible with daylight schedules, have helped grow the game. He added that players have embraced the concept of TGL, teams, and teamwork.

