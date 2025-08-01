Tiger Woods' ex-coach has a one-word reaction to 15x major champ's dominating stat difference to Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reacted to an online comparison of Woods' performance stats against Phil Mickelson's. Haney often comments on X posts involving Woods. Recently, he did the same as a comparison arose regarding Woods' majors’ collective score against Mickelson's score.A post was made by an X account named Shadow. In the post, the comparison between the two golfers’ scores was shown. “Tiger woods in majors from 1997-2009 finished for a combined -134. The next closest person was Phil Mickelson at +99. A 233 stroke difference,” it read.Haney reshared this post on his X account with a caption that read:“Wow”Tiger Woods won 15 majors in his career, including five Masters Tournament titles in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019. He won four PGA Championships in 1999, 2000, 2006, and 2007. He also boasts three US Open titles and three Open Championships.Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, won six majors, including three Masters titles in 2004, 2006, and 2010. He won two PGA Championships in 2005 and 2021, and one Open Championship in 2013.What did Tiger Woods say after winning his only TGL trophy in 2025? Tiger Woods didn't play any PGA Tour tournaments in 2025, and he even missed the majors, including the Masters Tournament, where he won five times. But the ace golfer did participate in the TGL events, and his team, Jupiter Links, played five tournaments in the league. Out of them, they won only one event, which was against Boston Common Golf on January 26.After the triumph, Woods shared his experience of playing at the event, saying (via ASAP Sports):“It was definitely different than when we first played. Lesson was learned the hard way. We came in here more prepared. It is so different than normal golf, playing in a bigger screen like this or the green moving and contorting the breaks. A putt you normally -- well, you hit once, automatically you already know the read, but they move the green on you. A putt that went right to left now goes left to right. Those are all little things we've had to learn on the fly.”“TK was unbelievable coming in here. We did some good work the other day, and today it couldn't have been a more pleasurable display of golf, banter. Everyone in the audience was engaged. Hopefully all the viewership were engaged. We as players loved it…This is what we had envisioned for TGL, to have an experience like this, and I think we delivered,” he added.This was the only match that was witnessed by Woods' mother, Kultida Woods. Soon after, in February, she passed away.