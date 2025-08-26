Tiger Woods' ex-coach is 'proud' of relegated LIV Golfer

Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney, shared on X that he was proud of the relegated LIV golfer, Anthony Kim. Haney never backs out from sharing his thoughts on social media, and recently, he shared his views on Kim playing on the greens.Kim is in the 55th spot of the LIV Golf standings, and he is one of the drop zone golfers along with Mito Pereira, Henrik Stenson, and others. A video of Kim playing on the greens was shared by Haney on X, and he wrote a caption giving a heads-up to the golfer's swing. Haney said:“Proud of you @AnthonyKim_Golf Keep it up! Swings looking good!”In this season, Kim teed up first at the LIV Golf Riyadh with a T49 after shooting even-par. Following that, he played at the LIV Golf Adelaide and the LIV Golf Hong Kong with T51 and T50 after scoring 10 over and even-par, respectively.Kim returned to LIV Golf in 2024, and he came back to professional golf after 12 12-year hiatus since 2012. Kim never won a tournament in the league.Relegated LIV golfer Anthony Kim opened up on social media after finding himself in the drop zone. Anthony Kim didn't have a successful season in 2025, and the golfer's last tournament, which was the LIV Golf Indianapolis, didn't go as planned. Kim got relegated from the Saudi-backed league after the regular season, and following that, he shared a social media post thanking everyone who supported him in the journey. His words on the Instagram post shared on August 18 were:“Thank U @livgolf_league INDIANAPOLIS🙏 4 the ❤️. As many of y’all that support me know this was the final event of the individual season &amp; unfortunately didn’t have the results this year. On a positive note my game has gotten significantly better even tho the scores def didn’t reflect it but gr8 things take time.”He continued, “I have lots of thoughts on the last 2 years, my journey in recovery from mental illness &amp; addiction &amp; my future plans I will share on www.anthonykimofficial.com starting next week that I think would be interesting 2 some. Thank U GOD 4 my family @emilybstanley &amp; BELLA, sobriety, the ❤️&amp; support from all around the world.”At the LIV Golf Indianapolis, Kim finished at T51 with 2 over in total. He shot 73 in the first round of the event with one birdie on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine. Followed by 74 in the next round with no birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. The third round saw 68 with one birdie on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine.