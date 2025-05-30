Tiger Woods’ ex-coach questions NHL coach’s push to change long-time hockey tradition

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney questioned the Canadian NHL coach Paul Maurice's comment on handshakes in sports. The NHL coach stated that the handshake lines should be for the players and not for the coaches or staff members.

The news was shared by BarDown on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday. Later, Hank Haney reshared the post on his X account along with a caption that reads:

"Not sure why he should be the one to change hockey tradition."

Hank Haney is pretty active on X, and he is known for sharing his valuable golf-related tips and also his opinion on different sports-related matters. He has around 146.2K followers on the platform.

On Thursday, Hank Haney also reacted to Ian Poulter's reaction to the popular European Tour players for the Ryder Cup. A clip was shared by Majesticks GC on its X account in which the English golfer made choices among the different players.

He was given options to pick from among the two European Tour players for the Ryder Cup. He started by picking between Darren Clarke and Colin Montgomerie. Poulter chose Monty and was then provided with others.

At one moment, he was asked to pick between Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter, to which he picked Poulter, and toward the last, he was given the option to pick between Jose Maria Olazabal and Seve Ballesteros. The LIV golfer chose Seve.

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney was impressed with his picks and reshared the video on his social media handle with a caption that reads:

"Great"

Haney is best known for his time working with Tiger Woods; however, in addition to him, he also worked with Mark O'Meara in his career.

Hank Haney reacts to wild $100M Tiger Woods challenge

American golfer Tiger Woods (Image Source: Imagn)

On May 27, Nuclr Golf shared a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account in which they asked their fans to pick either $1 million or to play against Prime Tiger Woods to earn $100 million. The challenge was to take away one million dollars or play a 72-hole game against Prime Woods, and if they can beat Woods, they get $100 million, and if they don’t, they go to jail for a year.

Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reacted to the post and suggested fans take one million dollars, writing:

"He would enjoy sending you to jail so you better take the $1m"

Woods has won over 100 professional titles in his career. However, he has been struggling with his game in the last few years.

This year, he has not even played in a single PGA Tour tournament. Woods last competed in an official tournament at The Open Championship 2024.

