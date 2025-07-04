Tiger Woods' ex-coach reacts to Lucas Glover sounding off on LIV Golfers making a possible PGAT return

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reacted to Lucas Glover sounding off about playing with the LIV golfers and their possible return to the PGA Tour. The Saudi league was created in 2022, featuring a limited field.

Ad

Following that, the Tour has banned the players who joined the breakaway league from playing on their circuit. However, things took a turn in June 2023, after the Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, announced a framework agreement with the Saudi league. The deal, however, has not been finalized and is still in talks.

This week, six-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover appeared on an episode of SiriusXM PGA Tour, in which he opened up about competing against the LIV golfers. The American said (as quoted by Nuclr Golf):

Ad

Trending

"I don’t want to play with them, me personally. I don’t think they should be back here. I don’t want them here. They made their decision. I don't blame any of them. They made a decision, I don’t care, but they also went away from this tour and chose to….”

Ad

"As a PGA Tour player and somebody that dreamed of playing on the PGA Tour, and have poured my heart and soul into this Tour and game for 21 seasons now, I don’t want somebody that chose another path…” he added.

Nuclr Golf shared the post about Glover's remark, which was reshared by Tiger Woods’ ex-coach Hank Haney on his X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

Ad

"Of course he feels that way, why in the world would he feel any other way"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although the LIV Golf players are banned from the PGA Tour, they can compete in the Majors if eligible and also in the DP World Tour events and other golf series, including the Asian Tour.

This week, the PGA Tour players are scheduled to play at the 2025 John Deere Classic. Lucas Glover has also teed it up in the tournament, which started with its first round on Thursday, July 3.

Lucas Glover has a tough start at the 2025 John Deere Classic

In the opening round of this week’s PGA Tour event, Lucas Glover struggled with his game and carded a round of 72. He started the game on the first tee hole with a birdie, then made a bogey on the third, followed by another bogey on the fifth hole.

Ad

He made a birdie on the seventh and then a bogey on the ninth. His struggles continued on the back nine, and he made two bogeys and two birdies for a round of 1-over 72. He tied for 113th place after the first 18-hole game of the event.

Doug Ghim took the lead in the game, followed by Austin Eckroat and Max Homa tied for second place at 8-under. The tournament has a cutline after 36 holes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More