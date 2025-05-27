Tiger Woods' ex-coach reposts tweet highlighting Will Zalatoris' exit from a 'massive' LIV Golf deal

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reshared a post talking about Will Zalatoris' decision not to join LIV Golf. The American golfer had a remarkable time on the PGA Tour back in 2022 and was offered a deal from the Saudi circuit, which he rejected.

Ad

On Monday, taking to his Instagram account, Will Zalatoris announced that he underwent surgery. Golf analyst Dan Rapaport shared the news about the American golfer's injury on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The news was then reshared by a sports fan, Dustin, and in the caption, he talked about Zalatoris' decision to not join the LIV Golf circuit. He wrote:

"Feel bad for Will….guy was talked out of a massive deal with LIV that would have set him and his future family up for a few generations. Remember, anyone who talks someone out of that kind of money doesn’t give a sh*t about that person."

Ad

Trending

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reshared the post on his X account.

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reshared the post on his X account/@HankHaney

Back in 2022, Will Zalatoris had undergone a back injury, and he missed a few tournaments in the fall season. He had only competed in eight tournaments in the 2022–23 season. However, he struggled with his game and recorded only one finish in the top-10. Last season, Zalatoris competed in 22 events, was runner-up in one, and recorded three finishes in the top 10.

Ad

A look into Will Zalatoris' performance in 2025

In 2025, Will Zalatoris started the season on the PGA Tour at The Sentry. He started his campaign with an opening round of 65, followed by a second round of 70. He then played the next two rounds of 65 and 73 to settle in T26 place. He then settled in T12 at The American Express.

Here are the results of the tournaments Will Zalatoris played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

Ad

The Sentry

Result: T26

Score: R1: 65, R2: 70, R3: 65, R4: 73

Prize money: $163,333.33

The American Express

Result: T12

Score: R1: 66, R2: 66, R3: 69, R4: 70

Prize money: $169,400.00

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Result: T48

Score: R1: 70, R2: 74, R3: 68, R4: 69

Prize money: $48,600.00

The Genesis Invitational

Result: T24

Score: R1: 74, R2: 73, R3: 71, R4: 68

Prize money: $164,857.14

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: T22

Score: R1: 75, R2: 72, R3: 72, R4: 69

Prize money: $178,111.11

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: T30

Score: R1: 70, R2: 66, R3: 78, R4: 71

Prize money: $163,750.00

Ad

Valspar Championship

Result: T47

Score: R1: 71, R2: 69, R3: 73, R4: 72

Prize money: $23,701.29

Masters Tournament

Result: CUT

Score: R1: 74, R2: 78

Prize money: -

RBC Heritage

Result: T54

Score: R1: 72, R2: 73, R3: 64, R4: 72

Prize money: $44,500.00

Truist Championship

Result: T54

Score: R1: 66, R2: 75, R3: 68, R4: 71

Prize money: $44,750.00

PGA Championship

Result: CUT

Score: R1: 72, R2: 76

Prize money: -

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More