Tiger Woods' ex-coach reposts tweet highlighting Will Zalatoris' exit from a 'massive' LIV Golf deal

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reshared a post talking about Will Zalatoris' decision not to join LIV Golf. The American golfer had a remarkable time on the PGA Tour back in 2022 and was offered a deal from the Saudi circuit, which he rejected.
On Monday, taking to his Instagram account, Will Zalatoris announced that he underwent surgery. Golf analyst Dan Rapaport shared the news about the American golfer's injury on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The news was then reshared by a sports fan, Dustin, and in the caption, he talked about Zalatoris' decision to not join the LIV Golf circuit. He wrote:
"Feel bad for Will….guy was talked out of a massive deal with LIV that would have set him and his future family up for a few generations. Remember, anyone who talks someone out of that kind of money doesn’t give a sh*t about that person."
Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney reshared the post on his X account.
Back in 2022, Will Zalatoris had undergone a back injury, and he missed a few tournaments in the fall season. He had only competed in eight tournaments in the 2022–23 season. However, he struggled with his game and recorded only one finish in the top-10. Last season, Zalatoris competed in 22 events, was runner-up in one, and recorded three finishes in the top 10.
A look into Will Zalatoris' performance in 2025
In 2025, Will Zalatoris started the season on the PGA Tour at The Sentry. He started his campaign with an opening round of 65, followed by a second round of 70. He then played the next two rounds of 65 and 73 to settle in T26 place. He then settled in T12 at The American Express.
Here are the results of the tournaments Will Zalatoris played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:
The Sentry
- Result: T26
- Score: R1: 65, R2: 70, R3: 65, R4: 73
- Prize money: $163,333.33
The American Express
- Result: T12
- Score: R1: 66, R2: 66, R3: 69, R4: 70
- Prize money: $169,400.00
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Result: T48
- Score: R1: 70, R2: 74, R3: 68, R4: 69
- Prize money: $48,600.00
The Genesis Invitational
- Result: T24
- Score: R1: 74, R2: 73, R3: 71, R4: 68
- Prize money: $164,857.14
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Result: T22
- Score: R1: 75, R2: 72, R3: 72, R4: 69
- Prize money: $178,111.11
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Result: T30
- Score: R1: 70, R2: 66, R3: 78, R4: 71
- Prize money: $163,750.00
Valspar Championship
- Result: T47
- Score: R1: 71, R2: 69, R3: 73, R4: 72
- Prize money: $23,701.29
Masters Tournament
- Result: CUT
- Score: R1: 74, R2: 78
- Prize money: -
RBC Heritage
- Result: T54
- Score: R1: 72, R2: 73, R3: 64, R4: 72
- Prize money: $44,500.00
Truist Championship
- Result: T54
- Score: R1: 66, R2: 75, R3: 68, R4: 71
- Prize money: $44,750.00
PGA Championship
- Result: CUT
- Score: R1: 72, R2: 76
- Prize money: -