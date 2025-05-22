Tiger Woods’ ex-coach skips Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler to dub Bryson DeChambeau his ‘favorite player to watch’

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney dubbed Bryson DeChambeau his favorite player to watch. On Wednesday, Haney shared a screenshot of DeChambeau's impressive game on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Along with the picture, he praised the two-time major winner for his "smart move" to "weaken his grip" at the PGA Championship. Haney wrote:

"Wow. Smart move to weaken his grip at the PGA, @brysondech is my favorite player to watch, all the greats work hard and he out works all the greats"

At the recently concluded PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy also competed alongside Bryson DeChambeau. Scheffler even won his third major last week.

DeChambeau also had an impressive outing last week, but McIlroy struggled with his game. Nonetheless, the Northern Irish golfer was pretty impressive throughout this season on the PGA Tour. However, Hank Haney was impressed with DeChambeau's game.

How did Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler play at PGA Championship 2025?

Scheffler recorded the best finishes among him, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 PGA Championship. He started the tournament with a solid round of 69 and then carded the next round of 68.

He then carded 65 in the third round but had a tough time in the final round on Sunday. He played a round of 71, but it was enough for him to seize a five-stroke win in the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler opened up about his victory at the PGA Championship in a post-round press conference on May 18. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I don't know, I mean, this is a special tournament. Any time you can win a major championship is pretty cool, and I'm proud of how I did this week just staying in it mentally and hitting the shots when I needed to.

"This back nine will be one that I remember for a long time. It was a grind out there. I think at one point on the front I maybe had a four- or five-shot lead, and making the turn, I think I was tied for the lead. So to step up when I needed to the most, I'll remember that for a while," he added.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau started the tournament with a round of 71 and then next carded a round of 68. He then played the third round of 69 and carded 70 in the final round. He was in contention for the title but ultimately secured the tie for second place in the major.

Rory McIlroy, however, struggled with his game at the 2025 PGA Championship. He played the first round of 74 but then played a round of 69 and made the cut in the major. He then carded the next two rounds of 72 and settled with a total of 3-over for T47 place.

