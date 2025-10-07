Tiger Woods' ex-coach slams $5.5B-worth NFL side's coach Jonathan Gannon over 'despicable' exchange

Tiger Woods’ ex-coach Hank Haney has reacted to Arizona Cardinals’ head coach Jonathan Gannon talking about his heated exchange with Emari Demercado during their Week 5 game. On Sunday, the Cardinals competed in a game against the Tennessee Titans, and in the fourth quarter, Demercado was looking for a touchdown. However, he dropped the ball midway before making it to the goal line.

A video of the team’s head coach shouting at the running back after his fumble went viral on the internet. However, Gannon later, in a press conference on Monday, apologized for his action and said, via NFL.com:

"I woke up this morning and didn't feel great about it, honestly. So in the team meeting I addressed it, I apologized to Emari, apologized to the team. I just told them I let the moment of what happened get the better of me."

Gannon's video was shared on a fan page named Mr. AZ on X. Tiger Woods’ ex-coach Hank Haney reacted to it by resharing it on his social media handle with a caption:

"Despicable is what that was"

The Arizona Cardinals, who have a team value of $5.5 billion (via Forbes), however, had lost their third straight matchup against the Titans in Week 5. Demercado had recorded 81 yards in rushing in that game.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals started their season with a win against the New Orleans Saints and followed it up with another victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. However, they have suffered consecutive losses over the past three weeks and will next play against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 of the season.

Tiger Woods’ TGL Season 2 to launch during NFL week 17 matchups

Tiger Woods’ tech-infused golf series, TGL, is returning for its second season in the midst of the 2025 NFL season’s Week 17 matchups. The new series is scheduled to start on December 28.

In the second installment, the New York Golf Club will start the season against Atlanta Drive GC, and the game will begin at 3 p.m. ET. The same day, the NFL’s Buffalo Bills will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, with the game scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m.

Hank Haney and Tiger Woods had a strong partnership, but the American golfer has not been actively playing these days. Fans are anxiously waiting for his return to the greens.

The 15-time major winner has not played in any official PGA Tour event this year following surgery earlier in the year. He is expected to return to play in the TGL series.

In the inaugural season, his team, Jupiter Links GC, had a tough run and failed to make it to the playoffs. However, hopes are high for the upcoming season. Jupiter Links GC will play its first match of the new season on January 13 against the New York Golf Club.

