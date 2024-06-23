Tiger Woods' ex-coach stirs rumors of Rory McIlroy being offered similar LIV Golf contract as Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy sits out of this week's 2024 Travelers Championship following a disappointing loss last week at the US Open after he missed a putt on the final hole. The Irishman lost to LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau by a one-stroke margin.

Several rumors previously emerged on social media regarding Rory McIlroy being reportedly offered a deal from LIV Golf. Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney, fueled new rumors on X (formerly Twitter). Haney retweeted an X post that detailed a rumored deal between Rory McIlroy and the Saudi-backed league.

The post claimed that the deal extended to Rory McIlroy includes full Team Ownership and Naming Rights in the league, the same deal that was accepted by Jon Rahm. The X post also details that McIlroy's LIV Golf team would be called "Four Leafs" as an ode to his Irish heritage and the team would only comprise players of Irish origin.

The allegations can be dismissed as it's unlikely that Rory McIlroy would leave the PGA Tour for the breakaway league. Given that the league is in the middle of the season, it would be near impossible for McIlroy to not only join LIV Golf but also build his own team.

However, the 2024 Masters left fans speculating again as the LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was allegedly spotted following Rory McIlroy around the course. McIlroy went on to deny all allegations of a potential deal. He told Golf Central earlier in the year:

"I honestly don't know how these things get started. I've never been offered a number from LIV. I've never contemplated going to LIV... For me, my future is here on the PGA Tour and it's never been any different. I will play on the PGA Tour for the rest of my career."

Rory McIlroy's agent denied earlier rumors of a move to LIV Golf

Earlier this year in April, rumors emerged of Rory McIlroy leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf league. Amidst the negotiations between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf league's primary financiers, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, McIlroy's alleged move stirred up a lot of conversations on social media.

A report from City FM cited that two of their most reliable sources had confirmed that a deal worth a whopping $850 million and a two percent equity stake was extended to Rory McIlroy from LIV Golf. However, McIlroy's agent, Sean O'Flaherty was quick to dismiss the "fake news". He said (via NUCLR Golf):

"Fake news. Zero Truth. "

