Tiger Woods' ex-coach says the Major championships and Ryder Cup 'isn't enough', suggests a fifth Major

Tiger Woods' former coach Haney Hank has made a cutting remark suggesting that it's about time the PGA Tour considers the Players Championship the fifth Major. The Players Championship, an annual event on the PGA Tour calendar, takes place at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Despite not being an official Major, the Players Championship offers the largest purse of any regular-season PGA Tour tournament, with the winner taking home a $4.5 million share. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy made light work off J.J Spaun to win his second Players Championship on Monday, March 17.

In an X post, Haney added his voice to the calls to make the recently concluded event a fifth Major.

"I’m ready to do a 360 on the Players Championship and making it the 5th Major. Golf desperately needs more meaningful events, 4 Majors and the Ryder Cup just isn’t enough."

Hank Haney, who is now a golf instructor, worked with Woods between 2004 and 2010. He helped the ace golfer win six Major and 31 PGA Tour events. After going their separate ways in 2010, Haney penned a book - "The Big Miss: My Years Coaching Tiger Woods" - which was about his experience of coaching Woods,

Lee Trevino and top golfers push for the Players Championship to gain Major recognition

Last week, golf legend Lee Trevino said he was fully convinced that the Players Championship must become the fifth Major. According to Trevino, the event has all it takes to qualify for the fifth Major competition.

He said in an interview with Golf Channel while attending the TPC Sawgrass for this year's Players Championship (1:30-1:47):

"The question that's always been around and people keep talking about is should this be the fifth Major?"

“Yes, and there’s no question in my mind about it. The field, the golf course, look at it, 100,000 people, why not? I mean, it’s unbelievable. Unbelievable,” he added

Several top players believe the Players Championship deserves to be recognized as the fifth Major. Tiger Woods, a two-time champion, once said:

“It’s the best field we play in, on one of the hardest courses we play all year.”

Reigning champion Rory McIlroy has also expressed his views about the tournament's importance, stating:

“If there’s ever going to be a fifth major, it’s already here.”

Jack Nicklaus, who has won two Majors, said:

"The Players Has everything a major needs.”

Jack Nicklaus, who won the maiden edition of the event, is still the only player to win it three times (1974, 1976, 1978).

The Players Championship is often called the fifth Major due to the complex nature of the course and its history.

