Tiger Woods' ex-coach has two-word response to hot take on 15x major champ's comparison to Jack Nicklaus

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney had a response to a fan’s comparison of Woods with Jack Nicklaus. Haney candidly shares his ideas on social media, and recently, when an online comparison arose between Woods and Nicklaus, the coach didn't shy away from sharing his thoughts.A post was shared by an X user called Lou Stagner stating that Woods had fewer majors than Nicklaus, hence Nicklaus is the ultimate GOAT of golf and is also better than Woods. This post was reshared by Haney on X, and he vouched for the same idea, stating:“Great point”Woods' first major victory came at the 1997 Masters Tournament with 18 under in total by defeating Tom Kite. Next, he won the 1999 PGA Championship and tied for the lead. During the course of his career, the Hall of Famer won five Masters Tournament titles in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019. He won four PGA Championships in 1999, 2000, 2006, and 2007. He came out victorious in three US Open editions: 2000, 2002, and 2008. Additionally, he won three Open Championships in the years 2000, 2005, and 2006. Thus, Woods flaunts 15 major titles.Meanwhile, Nicklaus has 18 major titles, the most by any player. He won six Masters Tournament titles, five PGA Championship titles, four US Open titles, and three Open Championships.What did Tiger Woods say after winning his first TGL match in 2025? Tiger Woods joined the post-tournament presser at the So-Fi centre to share his playing experience against Boston Common Golf in January. He also added in the interview that his experience of playing in front of a simulator was different from normal golf. His words were:“It was definitely different than when we first played. Lesson was learned the hard way. We came in here more prepared.It is so different than normal golf, playing in a bigger screen like this or the green moving and contorting the breaks. A putt you normally -- well, you hit once, automatically you already know the read, but they move the green on you. A putt that went right to left now goes left to right. Those are all little things we've had to learn on the fly.”He continued, “TK was unbelievable coming in here. We did some good work the other day, and today it couldn't have been a more pleasurable display of golf, banter. Everyone in the audience was engaged. Hopefully all the viewership were engaged. We as players loved it. This is what we had envisioned for TGL, to have an experience like this, and I think we delivered.”Woods' first TGL win was witnessed by his late mother, Kultida Woods.