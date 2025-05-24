Tiger Woods' ex-coach undermines the use of hybrids, reveals prefering an alternate

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney recently shared some valuable advice with fans on social media. On Friday, he shared information about the right kind of equipment for golfing on his X handle.

A fan asked him about the hybrids he uses these days following which Haney revealed that he now prefers fairway woods over hybrids. He wrote:

"I like fairway woods now over hybrids, it used to be the other way around."

Another fan wrote that his father used 7, 9, 11, and 13 woods. Hank Haney responded by writing:

"I like that, today’s hybrids are for the most part awful"

Tiger Woods’ ex-coach often shares about golf related issues and value advice with fans. He is pretty active on X, with around 146.1K followers.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods has been away from the greens for a while. He has not played in any of the tournaments in 2025. While there were expectations for him to compete in the Majors, he hasn't played in any of them so far this season.

Tiger Woods’ ex-coach impresses with Bryson DeChambeau's game

On May 21, Tiger Woods’ ex-coach, Hank Haney, shared a screenshot of Bryson DeChambeau hitting a shot. Haney was highly impressed with the two-time Major winner and talked about his grip at the PGA Championship.

Speaking of DeChambeau, Haney wrote:

"Wow. Smart move to weaken his grip at the PGA, @brysondech is my favorite player to watch, all the greats work hard and he out works all the greats"

At the PGA Championship, DeChambeau was in contention for the title, but he finally wrapped up settling in a tie for second place with Harris English and Davis Riley at 6-under. Scottie Scheffler won the tournament.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 PGA Championship:

1 Scottie Scheffler: -11

T2 Harris English: -6

T2 Bryson DeChambeau: -6

T2 Davis Riley: -6

T5 Taylor Pendrith: -5

T5 Jhonattan Vegas: -5

T5 J.T. Poston: -5

T8 Joaquin Niemann: -4

T8 Ben Griffin: -4

T8 Denny McCarthy: -4

T8 Ryan Gerard: -4

T8 Joe Highsmith: -4

T8 Matt Fitzpatrick: -4

T8 Keegan Bradley: -4

T8 Jon Rahm: -4

T8 Si Woo Kim: -4

T17 Matt Wallace: -3

T17 Alex Noren: -3

T19 Sam Burns: -2

T19 Corey Conners: -2

T19 Beau Hossler: -2

T19 Aaron Rai: -2

T19 Harry Hall: -2

T19 Taylor Moore: -2

T19 Cam Davis: -2

T19 Adam Scott: -2

T19 Tony Finau: -2

T28 Xander Schauffele: -1

T28 Marco Penge: -1

T28 Viktor Hovland: -1

T28 Alex Smalley: -1

T28 Ryan Fox: -1

T33 Daniel Berger: E

T33 Thorbjørn Olesen: E

T33 Maverick McNealy: E

T33 Max Greyserman: E

T37 Richard Bland: +1

T37 J.J. Spaun: +1

T37 Ryo Hisatsune: +1

T37 Lucas Glover: +1

T41 Nicolai Højgaard: +2

T41 Tommy Fleetwood: +2

T41 Eric Cole: +2

T41 Nico Echavarria: +2

T41 Michael Thorbjornsen: +2

T41 Matthieu Pavon: +2

T47 Rory McIlroy: +3

T47 Cameron Young: +3

T47 Robert MacIntyre: +3

T50 Kevin Yu: +4

T50 Collin Morikawa: +4

T50 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +4

T50 Tom McKibbin: +4

T50 Wyndham Clark: +4

T55 Chris Kirk: +5

T55 Brian Campbell: +5

T55 Michael Kim: +5

T55 Rafael Campos: +5

T55 Garrick Higgo: +5

T60 Brian Harman: +6

T60 Justin Lower: +6

T60 Sam Stevens: +6

T60 Luke Donald: +6

T60 Max Homa: +6

T60 Tyrrell Hatton: +6

T60 David Puig: +6

T67 Sergio Garcia: +7

T67 Austin Eckroat: +7

T67 Rasmus Højgaard: +7

70 Stephan Jaeger: +8

71 Tom Kim: +9

T72 Bud Cauley: +10

T72 Elvis Smylie: +10

74 Byeong Hun An: +13

