Tiger Woods' ex-coach unimpressed by Rory McIlroy’s unique club toss after US Open losing round

Tiger Woods' ex coach Hank Haney was unimpressed by Rory McIlroy’s unique club toss after losing the US Open title. McIlroy finished playing the last round on Sunday and finished at 67. After completing 18 holes, McIlroy threw the club towards his golf bag and the club bounced back at him.

The video of the act was shared by the Shotgun State's X page on June 16. Later, it was re-shared by Haney with a caption showing his distaste for McIlroy's action. His caption read:

“Rory shot 67 in the final round, just think if he would have shot 77.”

McIlroy finished the US Open by landing at T19 with a total score of 7 over. He scored 74 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the last nine. He fired 72 in the second round with one birdie on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. He carded two birdies in the third round to finish at 74. In the last round, he made 67 with two birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine.

Last year, Rory McIlroy missed out on the US Open title by one-shot and the golfer finished at 5 under. The 2024 US Open was won by Bryson DeChambeau.

Rory McIlroy reflects on his schedule after the US Open

Rory McIlroy shared about his schedule after the US Open. McIlroy joined a post-tournament press conference at the Oakmont Country Club to talk about his upcoming plans of visiting home in Northern Ireland and then playing the Open Championship at Portrush. He said ( via ASAP Sports):

“I'm looking forward to just getting back to Europe in general. Obviously I've got one more week over here. Play Hartford next week. Yeah, we've got a lot to look forward to, got our new house in London, play the Scottish and then obviously The Open at Portrush.”

Rory McIlroy continued, “Just trying to get myself in the right frame of mind to approach that. I feel like playing an Open at Portrush already and sort of at least remembering what those feelings were like and those feelings that I was probably unprepared for at the time. Yeah, and obviously it will be my first time sort of in public back home after winning the Masters. It should be a really nice week.”

Rory McIlroy lastly added that he would celebrate his grand slam on Sunday night with the green jacket and the Claret jug. He also shared that he was excited to meet the people in Ireland and that he was content with the US Open ending to be better prepared for the Open Championship.

