Tiger Woods “excited to share” the start of developing his newest golf course project at Utah

Tiger Woods' return to the course did not slow down the rest of his busy schedule. Three days after finishing the Hero World Challenge, Woods announced his next undertaking, saying he was "excited to share" the news.

It is the beginning of the first phase of construction of what will be the Marcella Club. The facility will be located in Park City, Utah, and Tiger Woods' TGR Design will design an 18-hole championship course.

"I am excited to share that we have begun the first phase of developing Marcella Club, @tgrdesignbytw’s 18-hole championship golf course project in Park City, Utah," Woods wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Park City is located more than 7,000 feet above sea level, so the Marcella Club will be one of the highest courses in the world. The planned site encompasses more than 8,000 yards, and construction is scheduled for completion in 2025.

The project includes another golf course and ski facilities. According to Tiger Woods' TGR Design (via PGA Tour news service), the course will feature:

"Generous landing areas helping players to keep the ball in play while still challenging players with strategic choices and angles off the tee for the best opportunities to score."

The plan to build this golf course in Park City, Utah, was initially unveiled by Tiger Woods last February. At that time, it was announced that the course could have a 700-yard par 5 hole and a par 3 of nearly 300 yards.

In announcing this new project, Tiger Woods had this to say, according to Golf Digest:

"Utah is an incredible place, with favorable year-round weather that offers opportunities to be active outdoors throughout all four seasons... I’m thrilled to be designing a course in such a special location; this new course is uniquely beautiful and will offer engaging play for every ability."

A look at Tiger Woods' career in golf course design

The Marcella Club will be the fourth 18-hole golf course designed by Tiger Woods. It will also be Woods' first work in mountain golf. The 15-time major winner's work covers golf courses in the United States and other countries.

The first 18-hole course designed by Woods was The Bluejack National, located in Montgomery, Texas, which opened in 2016. The second was El Cardonal at Diamante, in Los Cabos, Mexico, which was Woods' first to host a PGA Tour event (World Wide Technology Championship).

Woods' third championship course will be Trout National - The Reserve, currently under construction in New Jersey. Its owner is the star of Major League Baseball's Anaheim Angels, Mike Trout.

But Woods' work in golf course design doesn't end there. He has also signed The Hay at Pebble Beach, The Playground at Jack's Bay in the Bahamas, and other short courses at Diamante, Mexico.