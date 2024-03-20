Tiger Woods features in the recently updated Masters 2024 website fueling rumors about his availability

Tiger Woods wants to play in the major tournaments. As part of his expressed desire to be able to play once monthly, those tournaments are part of that schedule, with the Masters being first next month. He hasn't officially confirmed his participation, but a recent update to the official website suggests he's in the field.

The website has his profile on it, and it suggests that he'll be making his 26th appearance in the tournament. He's been a pro for 27 years, which is an incredible feat in itself.

Woods had to withdraw from last year's Masters. He did make the cut to extend his record streak of doing so, but he couldn't finish and eventually had to have surgery. He's recovered from that surgery, and his absence at the Players Championship last weekend might indicate that he's gearing up for the Masters.

Any major winner from the last five years is given automatic entry into the Masters. Additionally, any winner of the tournament itself (Woods has won it five times) is granted lifetime entry. Woods won the Masters in 2019, so he qualifies in both ways.

He's able to play if he wants and is able to. Whether or not he will be able to after a frustrating withdrawal and an absence in the last two months remains to be seen, but perhaps the Masters website knows something other people don't yet.

Can Tiger Woods win another major tournament?

It was an absolute shock for Tiger Woods to win at Augusta National in 2019. He was in poor health and not in his prime, and he shocked the world by edging Xander Schauffele by one single stroke. It was an improbable victory that suggests that Woods is a potential champion no matter what.

Will Tiger Woods perform at the Masters this year?

However, that was five years ago. He's in better shape perhaps due to his surgery, but he's much older and has not been playing nearly as much as he used to. Nothing suggests he's primed for a win, but he can always surprise.

Oddsmakers don't think he's a safe bet to win it. Per Vegas Insiders, he's +8000 to win it. That's worse than Phil Mickelson (+7500), Rickie Fowler (+4000), and about 40 total golfers. He's considered a long-shot bet.

However, he is of the same odds as Brian Harman, a player who won a major just last year and is in pretty solid form overall. Woods also has better odds than almost 60 others in the expected field, so he's in the top half.

The better question is whether or not he can make the cut and keep his streak alive. He's made 23 consecutive cuts at the Masters, more than anyone in history. After almost two months off and at his age, it may be difficult for him to do well, but making the cut is certainly not out of the question. He's arguably the greatest golfer ever, so he can never truly be counted out.