Tiger Woods' former caddie billboard erected near Travelers Championship course

Tiger Woods' caddie Joe LaCava’s billboard was erected near the Travelers Championship course. The Travelers Championship will take place this week at the TPC River Highlands from June 19 to 22.

Ahead of the tournament, Golf Digest writer Alex Myers took a picture of the billboard and posted it to his X account.

“This has to be the first time a caddie has a billboard down the road from a PGA Tour event. And what a great billboard it is!” Myers posted on X.

In 2023, LaCava caddied for Patrick Cantlay at the Travelers Championship, which helped the golfer get a lot of crowd support. That year, LaCava shared that he was coming back to TPC River Highlands after a long time.

“It's been a long time…I've been fortunate enough to play TPC enough times to know the course well. I think I did work there two times over 20 years,” he told CTInsider.com.

However, LaCava never got a chance to caddie for Tiger Woods at the Travelers Championship as the GOAT never played the tournament. LaCava had been on Woods' bag for more than a decade, and their journey started in 2011. LaCava caddied for Woods during his 2019 Masters Tournament triumph as well. However, both parted ways in 2023 so that LaCava could caddie for Cantlay full-time.

The Travelers Championship will tee off on Thursday, flaunting a $20 million purse.

What are the tee times for the first round of the 2025 Travelers Championship?

Brian Campbell and Bud Cauley will play the first round of the Travelers Championship at 8 am ET. Followed by Nick Taylor and Kevin Yu, who will tee off at 8:10 am.

Andrew Novak and Jacob Bridgeman are the last group to play at 2:05 pm. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, along with US Open winner J.J. Spaun, will tee off at 1:45 pm. Here's a list of tee times and pairings for the first round of the Travelers Championship.

Tee No. 1

8:00 AM ET: Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley

8:10 AM ET: Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu

8:20 AM ET: Tom Kim, Joe Highsmith

8:30 AM ET: Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall

8:40 AM ET: Matti Schmid, Mackenzie Hughes

8:50 AM ET: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tony Finau

9:00 AM ET: Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon

9:10 AM ET: Max Homa, Jason Day

9:20 AM ET: Byeong Hun An, Austin Eckroat

9:35 AM ET: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger

9:45 AM ET: Max Greyserman, Adam Hadwin

9:55 AM ET: Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood

10:05 AM ET: Cameron Young, Adam Scott

10:15 AM ET: Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre

10:25 AM ET: Sam Burns, Ludvig Aberg

10:35 AM ET: Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy

10:45 AM ET: Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin

10:55 AM ET: Harris English, Lucas Glover

11:10 AM ET: Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens

11:20 AM ET: Gary Woodland, Jhonattan Vegas

11:30 AM ET: Michael Kim, Rickie Fowler

11:40 AM ET: Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard

11:50 AM ET: Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap

12:00 PM ET: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im

12:10 PM ET: Alex Noren, Cam Davis

12:20 PM ET: Eric Cole, Taylor Pendrith

12:30 PM ET: Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim

12:45 PM ET: Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia

12:55 PM ET: Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai

1:05 PM ET: Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy

1:15 PM ET: J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:25 PM ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

1:35 PM ET: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

1:45 PM ET: J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler

1:55 PM ET: Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton

2:05 PM ET: Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman

