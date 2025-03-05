Tiger Woods' former caddie paired alongside son at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tiger Woods' former caddie Joe LaCava has been paired with his son Joe LaCava Jr. at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. The tournament will be held from Thursday, March 6 to 9 at Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida.
LaCava will be caddying for Patrick Cantlay while LaCava Jr. will caddie for Joe Highsmith in the first round of the tournament. Highsmith and Cantlay will tee off at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Joe LaCava has been a caddie on the PGA Tour for over three decades. He became Woods' caddie in 2011 and was a part of his 2019 Majors win at Augusta. In 2023, he became a full-time caddie for Cantlay.
Meanwhile, his son LaCava Jr. is a graduate of James Madison University and has caddied for Steve Stricker on PGA Tour Champions. His first win as a caddie came at the Regions Tradition tournament.
He recently caddied for Joe Highsmith at the 2025 Cognizant Classic where the PGA Tour player clinched his maiden PGA Tour title. Talking about his father's influence in caddying, LaCava Jr. said (via PGA Tour):
"He’s given me tips and tricks here and there but it’s all about finding your niche and what works for your guy or works for you. He's definitely a big part in it," LaCava IV was quoted as saying by the PGA Tour.
Joe LaCava was inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame in 2019 for his contributions to the game of golf.
Who are the past winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational?
The Arnold Palmer Invitational started in 1966 as the Florida Citrus Open Invitational and was later taken over by Arnold Palmer in 1979, who became the tournament host. Since then, it has been played at the Bay Hill Club.
The winner of the first tournament in 1966 was Lionel Hebert. Scottie Scheffler won the tournament last year. Tiger Woods has won the tournament for a record eight times, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2008, 2009, 2012, and 2013.
The tournament has been won twice by several players including Scottie Scheffler (2022, 2024).
Let's take a look at the past winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational:
- 2024: Scottie Scheffler (273, -15)
- 2023: Kurt Kitayama (279, -9)
- 2022: Scottie Scheffler (283, -5)
- 2021: Bryson DeChambeau (277, -11)
- 2020: Tyrrell Hatton (284, -4)
- 2019: Francesco Molinari (276, -12)
- 2018: Rory McIlroy (270, -18)
- 2017: Marc Leishman (277, -11)
- 2016: Jason Day (271, -17)
- 2015: Matt Every (269, -19)
- 2014: Matt Every (275, -13)
- 2013: Tiger Woods (275, -13)
- 2012: Tiger Woods (275, -13)
- 2011: Martin Laird (280, -8)
- 2010: Ernie Els (277, -11)
- 2009: Tiger Woods (275, -5)
- 2008: Tiger Woods (270, -10)
- 2007: Vijay Singh (272, -8)
- 2006: Rod Pampling (274, -14)
- 2005: Kenny Perry (276, -12)
- 2004: Chad Campbell (270, -18)
- 2003: Tiger Woods (269, -19)
- 2002: Tiger Woods (275, -13)
- 2001: Tiger Woods (273, -15)
- 2000: Tiger Woods (270, -18)