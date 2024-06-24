Tiger Woods’ former coach backs Bryson DeChambeau while trolling PGA Tour over an Olympics post

Bryson DeChambeau failed to make the cut at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Following this, Tiger Woods's former coach, Hank Haney, criticized and trolled the PGA Tour on social media.

As per the qualification rules, the top 15 players in the OWGR rankings qualify for the Olympics. However, only the top four players from a single country within those 15 can qualify for the event.

DeChambeau, despite winning the US Open 2024 and jumping to 10th rank in the OWGR rankings, wasn't among the top four players from the United States. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, and Collin Morikawa qualified from the United States.

In an X post, the PGA Tour posted:

"In just over a month the world's best will represent their country in Paris @OlympicGolf"

Haney quoted the tweet and wrote:

"No they won't, @b_dechambeau won't be there because of the Cabal"

The LIV Golf players don't receive the OWGR points and therefore have lost out on the Olympics, including Bryson DeChambeau, who expressed disappointment over not making it to the Olympics. He said (via Golfweek):

"It’s disappointing, but I understand the decisions I made, and the way things have played out has not been necessarily perfectly according to plan. I’ve done my best up until now to give myself a chance according to the OWGR, but I realize and respect where the current situation of the game is, albeit it's frustrating and disappointing," DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau wasn't in the race to qualify for the Olympics before the US Open 2024 as he was way behind Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, and Collin Morikawa.

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform at the LIV Golf Nashville?

Bryson DeChambeau came to LIV Golf Nashville after winning the 124th US Open at Pinehurst No.2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He has continued his form to the LIV Golf event. The tournament was played at the Grove, College Grove in Tennessee.

DeChambeau scored 4-under 67 in the first round. He notched six birdies and two bogeys in the round. He carded 5-under 66 in the second round, securing seven birdies and two bogeys. In the last round, DeChambeau scored 3-under 68 with four birdies and a bogey in the round.

Bryson DeChambeau finished with an aggregate score of 12-under 201 after 54 holes. He was tied for the third position with Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, and Lee Westwood. He improved his individual LIV rankings and jumped from 15th to 12th after the event. Tyrrell Hatton won the tournament with a score of 19-under 194 at LIV Golf Nashville.

DeChambeau received good crowd support during the tournament. He said (via Mirror):

"I'm a zombie right now. I'm a dead man walking. It's quite an honor to be out here and have so much support. It's fantastic. This is what LIV is all about, what we've tried to do for a long time and continuing to gain momentum. I'm just proud to be a part of it."

Last week, the LIV Golfer won the PGA Tour's third Major of the year. It was DeChambeau's second US Open and second Major win of the year. He had won the US Open in 2020 as well.

