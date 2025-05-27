Tiger Woods' former coach says the prime 15x major champ 'would enjoy sending people to jail' over a golf challenge 

Tiger Woods’ former coach Hank Haney claimed that Woods, in his prime, would enjoy sending people to jail over a round of golf. Haney trained him from 2004 to 2010, a time period when he won six major titles. The duo doesn't work together now, but recently, the coach commented on Woods' prime form.

Haney reshared a post by NUCLR Golf on May 27. The original X post said that in a golf challenge, someone would get $1 million to defeat Tiger Woods in his prime, and if the person lost, he would go to jail. Haney reposted it and wrote how Woods would enjoy sending the person to jail:

“He would enjoy sending you to jail so you better take the $1m.”

Woods played mostly in the TGL, a tech-based league launched by the 15x major winner in 2025. He played a total of five tournaments in TGL, out of which he won one event.

Woods didn't play in any PGA Tour events in 2025, and the golfer missed both the PGA Championship and the Masters Tournament, which he last won in 2019.

"Just unreal": Tiger Woods after his last major championship title

Tiger Woods won his last major at the 2019 Masters Tournament, 11 years after his last major win. Before the 2019 Masters victory, he won the 2008 U.S. Open. Following the win at Augusta National, Woods shared his thoughts:

“Just unreal, to be honest with you. You know, just the whole tournament has meant so much to me over the years. Coming here in '95 for the first time, and being able to play as an amateur; winning in'97, and then come full circle, 22 years later, to be able to do it again, and just the way it all transpired today…There were so many guys that had a chance to win.

“Leaderboard was absolutely packed and everyone was playing well. You couldn't have had more drama than we all had out there, and now I know why I'm balding (laughter). This stuff is hard…all the little things well this week, and to do it here. This has meant so much to me and my family, this tournament, and to have everyone here, it's something I'll never, ever forget.”

The legendary golfer won the tournament with a 13-under. He shot 70 in the first round with four birdies and 68 in the second round with six birdies. The third and fourth rounds saw 67 and 70, with six birdies in both rounds.

