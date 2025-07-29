Tiger Woods’ foundation calls for final bids on $500 Michael Block lesson, other auction items 

The Tiger Woods Foundation called the final bid for popular golf items signed by some of the biggest PGA Tour players. Earlier this month, TGR Live announced the auction of signed products benefiting its foundation on social media. Fans can make a bid on different golf items of the players, including Michael Block's lesson.The bid is heading for its conclusion, and on Monday, TGR Live shared a post on X with a caption:&quot;Channel your inner happy place and go for the big win before the TGR Live Silent Auction closes tomorrow. Only 24 hours left to place. your bids on items of a lifetime, autographed by some of @PGATOUR 's biggest names.&quot;Fans can bid on the Tiger Woods Foundation's silent auction on the GiveSmart website. The auction included items such as Keegan Bradley's hat, Scottie Scheffler's Team USA hat, and flags of different tournaments, autographed by players such as Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, and others.TGR Live has previously promoted the bidding, celebrating the release of Happy Gilmore 2. They shared the post of the auction on July 25 with a caption that read:&quot;Celebrate the return of Happy Gilmore with your own winning shot ⛳️ 🏌️. Bid now on exclusive signed golf memorabilia benefiting @TGRFound&quot;The auctions included items starting from $250.Tiger Woods’ TGR Live congratulates Scottie Scheffler on winning the OpenScottie Scheffler won his fourth major at The Open Championship 2025, and Tiger Woods’ TGR Live congratulated him on social media. On July 20, they reshared a PGA Tour post and in the caption wrote:&quot;Major No. 4 for World No. 1. Congrats champ!'Fans were expecting Tiger Woods to play at The Open Championship, but he did not participate in any tournament on the PGA Tour in 2025. The American golfer has been away from the green since his last outing at The Open Championship 2024.Woods planned for a return at the 2025 Genesis Invitational, but after the sad demise of his mother, Kultida, he withdrew from the competition. In March, he had surgery after rupturing his left Achilles tendon during a practice round and has since not returned to play in any official Tour event.Woods might next play at the 2025 PNC Championship in December. He has not missed the tournament in the last few years and is likely to compete this year as well.Meanwhile, this season has been phenomenal for Scottie Scheffler, who continued to shine on the greens. He has won four events this season.Scheffler started the campaign with a T9 finish at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and then recorded a T3 finish at The Genesis Invitational. He won his first event of the season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and then the PGA Championship. His other two wins were at the Memorial Tournament and The Open Championship.