Tiger Woods' girlfriend shares special message on '1st child' Kai Trump's 18th birthday

Tiger Woods's girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, has celebrated her daughter Kai Trump's 18th birthday. The ex-daughter-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump is currently dating the renowned American golfer.

On Monday, May 12, taking to her Instagram account, Vanessa Trump posted a slew of pictures of her daughter to celebrate the big day. She shared some throwback pictures and some recent ones.

One picture from the post that stood out was of Vanessa Trump posing with Tiger Woods' tech-infused TGL series trophy alongside Kai, who is an avid golfer.

Kai Trump was even spotted in the picture wearing a Sun Day Red logo hoodie while Vanessa was styled in an all-black outfit. Sharing the post, Vanessa jotted a heartfelt caption for her daughter. She wrote:

"Happy 18th birthday to my 1st child @kaitrumpgolfer ! I’m so proud of the young lady that you have become! You are an inspiration to all! Love you from the bottom of my heart ♥️ Mom"

Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. The couple were together from 2005 to 2018 and have five children together.

The oldest one is Kai Trump, then son Donald III (16), another son Tristan (13), Spencer (12), and the youngest daughter Chloe, who is ten now.

Despite Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa parting ways, they joined their daughter Kai on her 18th birthday. The amateur golfer shared a beautiful picture of her parents on her Instagram account.

Still from Kia Trump's instagram story/@kaitrumpgolfer

Moreover, even Kai Trump shared a slew of pictures of herself over the years. She even posted her childhood pictures, recapping her journey so far, and in the caption of the post, she shared her excitement for her future.

"17, you taught me a lot about life. 18, I hope you teach me a lot more," Kai wrote in the caption of her IG post.

Kai Trump plays golf as an amateur, and she is widely known for actively posting about her outings on her Instagram account.

Tiger Woods officially announced his relationship with Vanessa Trump

On March 24, taking to his official Instagram account, Tiger Woods announced his relationship with Donald Trump's ex-daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump. He posted two pictures with a caption:

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

In the pictures, Tiger Woods posed with Vanessa in matching white tops, while in another snap, he shared a romantic picture of the couple.

Woods was previously married to Elin Nordegren. He is a father of two kids, daughter Sam and son Charlie, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

