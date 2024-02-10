Tiger Woods headline the 2024 Genesis Invitational field at Riviera

Tiger Woods is back. The ace golfer will return to the PGA Tour next weekend with the 2024 Genesis Invitational. This will be the 48-year-old’s first official Tour event since the 2023 Masters. He will join the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy, among others at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Woods was last seen at a competitive event during the PNC Championship in December. The 15-time major winner played the event with his son, Charlie. Notably, Woods had earlier hinted at playing at least one event per month in 2024. However, he didn’t make any appearances in January. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares next weekend.
The Genesis Invitational is the third signature event of the year. Owing to its elevated status, the event’s field will feature the biggest names on the PGA Tour. Apart from Tiger Woods, Scheffler and McIlroy, the Rivera event will also have the likes of Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler and many more among top contenders.
Unlike other signature events, the Genesis Invitational will have a 36-hole cut on Friday. The players will compete for the $20 million prize purse, with winner’s share of $4 million. Notably, reigning champion Jon Rahm will not return to defend his title due to his defection to LIV Golf.
2024 Genesis Invitational field
Listed below is the finalized field for the Genesis Invitational (the full field will be announced after the ongoing WM Phoenix Open):
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list
- Viktor Hovland
- Xander Schauffele
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Patrick Cantlay
- Collin Morikawa
- Scottie Scheffler
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Sam Burns
- Max Homa
- Keegan Bradley
- Adam Schenk
- Russell Henley
- Sepp Straka
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Tony Finau
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Brian Harman
- Sungjae Im
- Nick Taylor
- Corey Conners
- Jordan Spieth
- Jason Day
- Emiliano Grillo
- Taylor Moore
- Sahith Theegala
- Chris Kirk
- Denny McCarthy
- Andrew Putnam
- Kurt Kitayama
- Adam Svensson
- Harris English
- J.T. Poston
- Lee Hodges
- Seamus Power
- Cameron Young
- Eric Cole
- Byeong Hun An
- Adam Hadwin
- Tom Hoge
- Brendon Todd
- Cam Davis
- Patrick Rodgers
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Mackenzie Hughes
Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in final 2023 FedExCup Fall standings)
- Beau Hossler
- Ludvig Åberg
- Ben Griffin
- Taylor Montgomery
- Matt Kuchar
- Nick Hardy
- J.J. Spaun
- Sam Ryder
- Luke List
- Alex Smalley
Leading finisher from the Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt
- Nicolai Højgaard
Aon Swing 5
- TBD after the WM Phoenix Open
Current-year tournament winners, not including additional events
- Nick Dunlap
Sponsor exemptions (members not otherwise exempt)
- Adam Scott
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Will Zalatoris
Sponsor exemption (Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption)
- Chase Johnson
- Top 30 Official World Golf Ranking
- Justin Thomas
As mentioned above, the full field for the PGA Tour signature event will be available after the ongoing WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.