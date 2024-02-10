Tiger Woods headline the 2024 Genesis Invitational field at Riviera

Tiger Woods is back. The ace golfer will return to the PGA Tour next weekend with the 2024 Genesis Invitational. This will be the 48-year-old’s first official Tour event since the 2023 Masters. He will join the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy, among others at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Woods was last seen at a competitive event during the PNC Championship in December. The 15-time major winner played the event with his son, Charlie. Notably, Woods had earlier hinted at playing at least one event per month in 2024. However, he didn’t make any appearances in January. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares next weekend.

The Genesis Invitational is the third signature event of the year. Owing to its elevated status, the event’s field will feature the biggest names on the PGA Tour. Apart from Tiger Woods, Scheffler and McIlroy, the Rivera event will also have the likes of Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler and many more among top contenders.

Unlike other signature events, the Genesis Invitational will have a 36-hole cut on Friday. The players will compete for the $20 million prize purse, with winner’s share of $4 million. Notably, reigning champion Jon Rahm will not return to defend his title due to his defection to LIV Golf.

2024 Genesis Invitational field

Listed below is the finalized field for the Genesis Invitational (the full field will be announced after the ongoing WM Phoenix Open):

Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list

Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Collin Morikawa

Scottie Scheffler

Tommy Fleetwood

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sam Burns

Max Homa

Keegan Bradley

Adam Schenk

Russell Henley

Sepp Straka

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Tony Finau

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Brian Harman

Sungjae Im

Nick Taylor

Corey Conners

Jordan Spieth

Jason Day

Emiliano Grillo

Taylor Moore

Sahith Theegala

Chris Kirk

Denny McCarthy

Andrew Putnam

Kurt Kitayama

Adam Svensson

Harris English

J.T. Poston

Lee Hodges

Seamus Power

Cameron Young

Eric Cole

Byeong Hun An

Adam Hadwin

Tom Hoge

Brendon Todd

Cam Davis

Patrick Rodgers

Hideki Matsuyama

Mackenzie Hughes

Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in final 2023 FedExCup Fall standings)

Beau Hossler

Ludvig Åberg

Ben Griffin

Taylor Montgomery

Matt Kuchar

Nick Hardy

J.J. Spaun

Sam Ryder

Luke List

Alex Smalley

Leading finisher from the Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt

Nicolai Højgaard

Aon Swing 5

TBD after the WM Phoenix Open

Current-year tournament winners, not including additional events

Nick Dunlap

Sponsor exemptions (members not otherwise exempt)

Adam Scott

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Will Zalatoris

Sponsor exemption (Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption)

Chase Johnson

Top 30 Official World Golf Ranking

Justin Thomas

As mentioned above, the full field for the PGA Tour signature event will be available after the ongoing WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale in Arizona.