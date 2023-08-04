Tiger Woods once held golf clinic in St. Louis to increase golf exposure

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, and his influence on the sport has been immense. Throughout his career, he has been actively engaged in promoting golf at various levels, especially among youngsters and aspiring golfers.

In the year 1998, Woods was an up-and-coming professional and had just made his mark in professional Golf. However, that didn’t stop him from organizing a golf clinic to raise awareness for the gentleman’s game. The 47-year-old held the golf clinic in St. Louis through his own foundation.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner taught several young kids about the beauty of the sport. Woods was also accompanied by his father and spoke to the kids about the importance of Golf. The kids, learning golf from Woods, were starstruck by his presence and numerous parents lined up for a glimpse of the future legend.

The Tiger Woods Foundation mainly focuses on the message of parental responsibility, good values, and encouraging children to dream. The iconic golfer has completed his vision now as he has been one of the most influential golfers of all time.

Woods helped many find out about the sport of Golf and inspired generations to pick up the club. His contribution to the game is unparalleled and won’t go unnoticed.

Tiger Woods is one of the most celebrated golfers of all time

The sport of Golf was comparatively unknown to the world before the 1990s. However, Tiger Woods came and completely revolutionized the sport. Additionally, he was touted as a prodigy who created several records at a young age.

Woods was so good that he still holds the record for becoming the youngest Golf Grand Slam winner. On the other hand, he has also won 15 professional Major championships, including the iconic Masters Tournament, which he has won five times in his career.

Apart from Golf, Woods also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019. It is the highest civilian award in the US. However, his personal life has also been equally controversial where the legend has been involved in various lawsuits.

SPORTbible @sportbible



What do you think your overall golf score is? pic.twitter.com/N2FYdlezwR This stat about Tiger Woods is crazy 🤯What do you think your overall golf score is?