Tiger Woods hints about his future with Nike

In a turbulent end to 2023 for the golf world, Tiger Woods and his relationship with Nike have been in the spotlight. This Saturday, December 16, Woods may have put all the rumors about it to bed.

Tiger Woods spoke to the press after the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Among many topics, he answered questions about rumors of his impending breakup with Nike, one of his main sponsors.

Tiger Woods' answer was short but loud. This is what he said, according to the X (formerly Twitter) account @TWLegion:

"I'm still wearing their product."

Tiger Woods and Nike have had a very long sponsorship relationship. Nike signed Woods immediately after he turned professional in 1996. Twenty-seven years later, the 15-time Major champion is estimated to have earned $500 million as a result of his partnership with Nike.

The rumors that the association between the two is on the verge of being severed have arisen over Nike's alleged intention to close its golf division. What has added to the rumors is that Tiger Woods has been seen wearing FootJoy shoes in his latest official starts.

Other issues addressed by Tiger Woods at the press conference

Tiger Woods was also asked about PGA Tour's negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), related to the well-known 'framework agreement'. Here's what Woods had to say on the matter, according to golf analyst Ron Mintz (via X @MintzGolf):

"As of right now, that is our time frame and our deadline. That was set forth back in early June, and that hasn't changed. It's been certainly a topic of conversation. We're trying to get a deal done with all of the different entities that we have going on here. SSG has come into the mix now. But we still have until the 31st."

Recent reports indicate that the PGA Tour may be evaluating an investment offer for more than $3 billion. It has also been reported that several entities have shown interest in participating as investors in the circuit.

Meanwhile, Tiger and Charlie Woods are participating in the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Florida. Team Woods finished their round at T11 with a score of -8, seven strokes behind the leaders, Team Kuchar.

Team Woods will tee off this Sunday in the second and decisive round at 10:51 am (Eastern Time) from hole 1. They will be accompanied by Team Stricker, comprising Steve and his daughter Izzy.