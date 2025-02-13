Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational welcomes LA firefighters to Torrey Pines after donating $8M to recovery efforts

Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational has officially invited Los Angeles firefighters to Torrey Pines for the tournament. The tournament is normally held at Riviera, but it had to be moved due to the Los Angeles wildfires that so many firefighters have been battling with.

The LA region was decimated by wildfires for weeks, and the PGA Tour couldn't hold the tournament in its original location, but they were able to keep it relatively local.

At tee time this morning for the first round, the Woods-led tournament had several of those firefighters on the course to kick things off and honor those who worked so hard to stop the raging fires. An $8 million donation was pledged as well.

Tiger Woods said of the Genesis' location change via the PGA Tour:

“There were so many different options out on the table, and we were trying to be understanding to all the victims that these fires have caused, has brought to them.”

He continued:

“I think it's important that we were able to stay in Southern California because everyone who was born and raised out in Southern Cal can all relate to the fires,” Woods said. “It's a difficult situation, and we want to be very sensitive to that. I think because we're in Southern California, I think we're able to – I think we're going to be able to raise more money for all the losses that have incurred.”

Woods was initially slated to make his 2025 debut at Torrey Pines, but the death of his mother forced him to withdraw from the field. He is still performing his duties as tournament host.

Tiger Woods, Genesis Invitational commit $8 million to wildfire recovery

Though the tournament itself is going to get off without a hitch, the Genesis Invitational did have to move. Those involved with it, both Tiger Woods and the PGA Tour as a whole, know how difficult things have been in its original location in Los Angeles, however.

The Genesis Invitational donated $8 million (Image via Getty)

That's why they have pledged an $8 million donation to the Genesis. Tournament director Mike Antolini said via Golf Digest:

“The Genesis Invitational has called Los Angeles home for nearly a century and has a long-standing history of positively impacting the community. Although we are not at Riviera this year, we are proud to be part of California Rises in support of the relief efforts.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan added:

“The game of golf has always played a role in bringing people together for a common cause, and the PGA Tour is proud to support the efforts of the California Rises initiative at The Genesis Invitational."

He also commended Woods personally as well as Genesis for their leadership during this time. He also thanked everyone involved with getting Torrey Pines ready at such short notice, too.

