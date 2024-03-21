Tiger Woods includes in Masters 2024 field list at Augusta

Tiger Woods is officially in the Masters 2024 field. After great speculation over whether or not he was going to be able to compete, he is officially on the list as of now. Things can change due to health and other issues, but he is on track for an appearance at Augusta in about three weeks for the first Major of the season.

Woods has expressed a desire to be able to compete in all four Majors this season, and to bookend those with monthly appearances in other tournaments. However, a withdrawal in February and an absence at the Players Championship in March threw his status into doubt.

Tiger Woods on track to try and extend Masters streak

The reason for that absence at the Players Championship hasn't been stated, but as of now, it's not going to cause Tiger Woods to miss a trip to Augusta National this year. Before he had ankle surgery, the Masters was the last tournament he played though he had to withdraw.

Tiger Woods at the 2023 Masters

Before withdrawing, though, he made the cut by a hair's breadth, extending his record streak. He has made the cut 23 times in a row at the Masters, and he will shoot for a 24th straight year in 2024.

Woods qualified due to two things: First, his victory in a Major in 2019 gave him a five-year entry exemption to the tournament. Second, the fact that he's ever won a Masters means lifetime entrance, so he is good on all fronts.

As for how well he will compete, it remains to be seen. He's about middle of the pack in terms of early odds out of Las Vegas. Jon Rahm is the favorite, and Woods has roughly the 40th-best odds to win it. He hasn't won a Major since 2019, and his health and age have caused issues in the past.

All that matters at the moment is whether or not he is going to play, and the PGA Tour has confirmed that he's going to. The Masters website delineates between former champions not playing, but Woods is included on the 2024 players list.