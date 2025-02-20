Tiger Woods, Jay Monahan & PIF Governer set to meet Donald Trump today - REPORTS

Several days ago, Jay Monahan and some other members of the PGA Tour visited the White House. They wanted to see what help President Donald Trump could provide for the PIF merger. Now, Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan are set to meet again with Trump. Tiger Woods is also expected to be there.

Expand Tweet

Golf.com shared a report from ESPN and Golfweek that Monahan and Al-Rumayyan have an audience at the White House today (February 20), and they will be looking to make headway on the merger.

Monahan recently spoke on the reunification of golf and the possibility of one tour. He was also confident that a deal would be done sooner rather than later, and he's now set to see the President of the United States for the second time in a few weeks.

It is also expected that Adam Scott and Woods will be in attendance as well. That makes this a star-studded and potentially very serious meeting with President Trump that could be vital towards determining the future of golf.

Jay Monahan, Tiger Woods hopeful of seeing end of PIF negotiations soon

The second meeting with President Trump, according to Jay Monahan, should get the PGA Tour much closer to a resolution with the PIF. They agreed to a merger in the summer of 2023 and have been negotiating it ever since.

Jay Monahan is heading back to the White House (Image via Imagn)

Monahan said via ESPN:

"Everything is moving forward with pace, and I think there's a general -- when you look at all the parties involved -- there's a general enthusiasm for getting this done. I think the meeting [with Trump] ultimately gets us one step closer to a deal being done, but there's a lot more work to do."

Woods said during Sunday's finale at his Genesis Invitational that golf would "heal quickly." He added:

"We're going to get this game going in the right direction. It's been heading in the wrong direction for a number of years, and the fans want all of us to play together -- all the top players playing together -- and we're going to make that happen."

For the first time since the merger was agreed to, there's a general feeling among those involved on both sides that they're close to finally getting it set in stone.

