Tiger Woods joins Jordan Spieth to deliver cryptic update on “frustrating” PGA-LIV merger

It's been about a year since PGA and LIV agreed to merge, but they have not been able to work out the actual details and come to a legitimate, signed agreement. In the backdrop of what's happening, Tiger Woods has joined Jordan Spieth to share an update on the negotiations.

Woods said via Golfweek that the deal is a work in progress, confirming that negotiations are going on between the two parties. He went on to add:

“Has there been progress? Yes. But it’s an ongoing negotiation, so a lot of work ahead for all of us with this process, and so we’re making steps, and it may not be giant steps, but we’re making steps.”

Trending

Spieth jumped in to add his two cents:

“I just continue to kind of chuckle, because I only feel positive momentum when we’re having these internal conversations, and then every time anything comes from the outside world it’s the opposite, and it just kind of makes me chuckle a bit because it’s a bit frustrating.”

According to what Spieth has said, he is happy with the progress that has been made. However, he does not share the same sentiment when it comes to the outside noise.

Both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf/PIF have blown past their own previously announced deadlines without a deal. The US Department of Justice's investigation did play a role in that, but there's now no clear timetable for when this will be resolved. There's also not much information on what the resolution will look like yet.

Adam Scott opens up on PGA-LIV merger

The PGA-LIV merger is the biggest discussion in the world of golf right now. It has been so since it was announced, with golfers on both sides frequently weighing in on the future of the sport and the negotiations.

Adam Scott discussed the PGA-LIV merger

Adam Scott, too, shared his opinion on the PGA-LIV merger:

“I think the PGA Tour has a vision of what it wants to look like 12, 18 (months) and then going forward, five, 10 and 20, you know, or at least 10 years down the line, let’s say, and what it should evolve into. But at the moment there’s another party that they’re negotiating with that has to believe in that vision as well, and I don’t know exactly what their vision is,” he said.

He went on to say that he believes progress is being made and that they are "getting there." The Australian golfer is resolute that someone will "eventually" get things moving much more quickly.

“You have to break the ice, kind of, and someone has to show a hand. It’s got to happen soon. It’s moving along as quickly as it can,” he stated.

Until that happens, golfers may remain frustrated and unclear on what the future holds.