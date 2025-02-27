Tiger Woods' Jupiter Island neighborhood property for sale at $29,900,000

A house in Tiger Woods' neighborhood is up for sale. The legendary golfer owns a whopping million-dollar mansion on Jupiter Island. Now, there is a house in his neighborhood reportedly available for sale for $29.9 million.

RadarAtlas shared the news about the house in Tiger Woods' neighborhood, which is available for sale, on its X account, writing:

"For only $30,000,000 you can be neighbors with Tiger Woods and live in this 4 bedroom, 9 bathroom 9,000 square foot home just 300 yards property to property."

Per Zillow, the property expands to around 2.63 acres and is a single-family residence. The house was built in 2003 and is located on Beach Road, Jupiter Island, Florida. It has four bedrooms and nine bathrooms and is situated in a beautiful location on the south end of Jupiter Island.

The ocean-front property is just a few houses away from Woods, who lives at 462 South Beach Road, while this one is at 477 South Beach Road.

All about Tiger Woods' luxurious Jupiter Island mansion

Tiger Woods (Image Source: Imagn)

Tiger Woods owns a one-of-a-kind, around nine-acre ocean-front luxury mansion on Jupiter Island, Florida. He bought the property for $40 million, and as per Treasure Coast MLS Search, its market value is more than $80 million as of 2024.

The luxurious property includes a house, guest rooms, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a golf course, and all the amenities fitting for the billionaire golfer. The property features multiple buildings, constructed over an area of around 14,000 square feet.

It also has a larger 3.5-acre golf course, along with other luxurious features, making it a one-of-a-kind property on Jupiter Island.

Aside from his luxurious property, Woods has collaborated with his fellow PGA Tour player Rory McIlroy and sports executive Mike McCarley to start a new tech-infused golf series called TGL. The series has already started with its first season in January 2025, featuring six teams of four players each. It features some big names on the PGA Tour including Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, and many others.

Woods is also playing in the series for his Jupiter Links Golf Club. The matches are played on a simulator. The tournaments are only held on 15 holes in two different formats, and only three players from a team can play a game. After its regular matches, the series will have playoffs before the final championship game.

In 2024, Woods started his clothing brand called Sun Day Red. The American golfer was the face of Nike throughout his professional journey, but they parted ways last year. Following that, Woods started his brand, known for its luxurious clothing, accessories, and other golf-related items.

