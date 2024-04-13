Tiger Woods just scored a birdie on difficult hole after 11 years at Masters 2024

Tiger Woods isn’t at his best in the ongoing 2024 Masters. However, the golfer is managing to break some bad streaks and records. Notably, the 48-year-old golfer on Saturday carded the seventh birdie of his career at the 5th hole at Augusta. This was his first since 2013.

It is pertinent to note that this is Woods’ 26th trip to the Masters. However, the golfer has only managed seven birdies on the fifth. Notably, the last one came in the second round of the 2013 tournament (the day he hit the flagstick on 15), where he finished T4.

Despite the birdie, the five-time Masters champion continues to be in trouble. Woods, still recovering from injuries, sits at T48 on the leaderboard at the time of coverage. It’ll be interesting to see how the ace golfer finishes on Day 3 of the competition.

Tiger Woods plays with pain patches and icy hot at the Masters

Woods pulled out of the 2023 Masters citing health issues. The golfer spent months away from competitive golf in recovery. Interestingly, he returned to the PGA Tour with a Genesis Invitational outing in February. However, he was forced to pull out of the competition due to flu-like symptoms.

Now, Woods is at the 2024 Masters and is pushing through despite his health condition. Interestingly, several fans have begun to spot the golfer taking care of himself on the greens. The 54 Live Podcast also took notice of the same. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a video of the golfer applying pain patches and icy hot to his body.

Posting a video of Tiger Woods from the Masters telecast, 54 Live Podcast wrote:

"I don’t think anyone can comprehend the type of pain Tiger is in. Looks at him applying icy hot to his body while he already has a pain patch on his back. He’s wrapped up like a mummy and only 1 over. Dude is a warrior!"

Despite the health issue, Woods successfully made the cut on Friday and created another record at the Masters. The ace golfer made his 24th consecutive cut in the competition, making him the first player to do so. The previous record for consecutive cuts made was held by Gary Player, who made 23 cuts.

It’ll be interesting to see how Tiger Woods closes the competition.