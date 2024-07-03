Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's St. Andrews project gets green light after initial protests from locals

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake had previously set out to create a new business in St. Andrews. The duo wanted to turn the town's movie theater into a sports bar called T-Squared Social. There was some initial pushback from locals, but the officials have given the green light for the singer and golfer to go ahead with their project.

This is the second time Woods and Timberlake have opened a T-Squared Social. In September 2023, they opened a bar in Manhattan. However, their plan to do the same in Scotland initially met with a lot more resistance. In October 2023, a petition trying to prevent the duo from implementing their bar got over 10,000 signatures.

The T-Squared Social in Scotland is said to be a luxury bar with golf simulators, duckpin bowling, and darts. That is essentially the same as the New York iteration. There's no timetable for the construction, but they must begin work within three years.

The bar will be within walking distance of Old Course, which Tiger Woods has a special connection to. He was victorious at the 2000 and 2005 Open Championships at that venue. Timberlake, who does golf sometimes, also played there in the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The local theater in St. Andrews has been a major part of the community for nearly a century, but it's been under 10% occupancy for most of the time lately. The theater's owners have backed the plan from Woods and Timberlake. The idea is to keep one of the movie screens, but the new bar will create upwards of 40 jobs and increase the occupancy.

How Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake came up with T-Squared Social

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake were golfing together in the Bahamas at their development. This was when they brainstormed and came up with the idea for T-Squared Social, named for the fact that they both are better known by the name they have that begins with the letter T.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have made one bar so far (Imagn)

Woods said in a statement via CBS Sports:

"Justin and I thought it would be cool to create a place that combines our favorite things and brings people together to just have a great time. We always knew we wanted to do something together, and NEXUS gave us the platform to bring our idea to life."

The idea has come to life, as they've already done one in Manhattan. Next on the list is Scotland, but it's unlikely that the duo will stop there. This has so far been a successful venture, one of many Tiger Woods has in the business and food world, and it could become a chain of sports bars eventually.

