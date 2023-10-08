Tiger Woods to make his return to professional golf at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, according to Todd Lewis

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods has not been active in the game of golf since withdrawing from the Masters Tournament 2023, citing injury issues. Back in April, after playing the first two rounds of 74-73 to make the cut at the August National Golf Club, he announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he was exiting the major due to re-aggravating his plantar fasciitis.

Although Woods was spotted at the Liberty National in the Nexus Cup last month in November, there had been no official confirmation on when he would resume to professional golf career.

Golf reporter and anchor Todd Lewis has now shared a tweet on X that there are high chances that Tiger Woods would make a comeback in the 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas later this year.

After withdrawing from the Masters Tournament 2023, Woods underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis. The medical procedure was successful but forced him to stay away from golf for months.

Tiger Woods had been mostly private since being absent from professional golf. However, he was recently seen at a junior tournament in Florida supporting his son Charlie Woods.

How much has Tiger Woods earned playing on the PGA Tour? Exploring the legendary golfer's career and earnings

The legendary 47-year-old golfer has had 373 starts on the PGA Tour. Due to his consistency, he has missed just 35 cuts playing on the leading American Tour.

Tiger Woods has earned a massive total of $120,954,766 competing on the Tour's events. He has recorded 82 wins and is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins in the history of the American Tour. He has won 15 major tournaments, which include five Masters (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019), four PGA Championships (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007), three Open Championships (2000, 2005, 2006), and three US Open titles (2000, 2002, 2008).

The California-born golfer has recorded 199 top-10 finishes in his career. This includes 163 top-5 finishes and 31 runner-up finishes.

Below are the year-wise payouts of Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour:

2023 - $59,560

2022 - $43,500

2021 - $64,200

2020 - $2,083,038

2019 - $3,199,615

2018 - $5,443,841

2017 - $0

2015 - $448,598

2014 - $108,275

2013 - $8,553,439

2012 - $6,133,158

2011 - $660,238

2010 - $1,294,765

2009 - $10,508,163

2008 - $5,775,000

2007 - $10,867,052

2006 - $9,941,563

2005 - $10,628,024

2004 - $5,365,472

2003 - $6,673,413

2002 - $6,912,625

2001 - $5,687,777

2000 - $9,188,321

1999 - $6,616,585

1998 - $1,841,117

1997 - $2,066,833

1996 - $790,594

Interestingly, Tiger Woods has also earned $23,000,000 through the Player Impact Program on the PGA Tour. Throughout his career spanning almost three decades, he has also received $13,165,791 as unofficial payout.