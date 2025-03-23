Golf royalty Tiger Woods has just announced Vanessa Trump as his girlfriend to the world via his social media. The 15-time Major winner shared a couple of cozy pictures and an adorable caption for his new girlfriend. Vanessa Trump is the former daughter-in-law of current United States president Donald Trump.

Ad

The rumours of Woods and Vanessa Trump dating first surfaced when the golf star was spotted with Vanessa's daughter, Kai Trump. Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 13 years from 2005-2018.

Tiger Woods captioned his social media post:

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiger Woods also has 2 kids from his previous marriage with Elin Nordegren. His daughter Sam Alexis Woods plays varsity soccer whilst his son Charlie is keen on following his father's footsteps as a golfer.

Tiger Woods' wife in disbelief after learning he's dating Vanessa Trump - Reports

Erin Nordegren, Tiger Woods' ex-wife, was seemingly shocked after learning about Golf champ's new girlfriend. Nordegren received a phone call from Tiger before he announced his relationship with girlfriend Vanessa Trump according to reports.

Ad

Woods and Vanessa attended the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational in Torrey Pines together. Rumors quickly spread around the golf world about the pair being a couple. It was also reported that Donald Trump Jr. (Vanessa's ex-husband) has given their blessings to the new couple.

Erin and Tiger do share a healthy relationship despite their turbulent history. She was also in attendance for Woods' recent tournaments with their children.

The golf insider stated: (As reported by Daily Mail)

Ad

“Her response at first was like, 'Seriously? A Trump? For real?' She was more amused than anything. But she really quickly just accepted it."

“They’re not the type to give each other their ‘blessing’ per se, but they keep each other in the loop with anyone who is going to spend any amount of time around the kids.”

Ad

Tiger has repeatedly emphasised on spending time with his kids in recent times. The 49-year-old has played a few PNC tournaments together with son Charlie. They have been supported by Sam being their caddie as well.

What do you think of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's relationship?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback