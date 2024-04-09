Tiger Woods Masters finishes: How has the golfer performed at Augusta National?

Tiger Woods is a true Masters veteran. The legendary golfer will make his 26th appearance in the competition this week. The 48-year-old is currently at the iconic Augusta National for the 88th edition of the prestigious tournament.

Woods made his Masters debut at Augusta in 1995. He was 19 years old at the time. The golfer registered his name in the history books as the only amateur to make the cut that year. Woods tied for 41st. However, he won the tournament by 12 strokes just two years later. This was the first of 15 Major titles. Since then, he has won the green jacket another four times.

Woods’ Masters victories came in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2015 and 2019. The ace golfer has a win rate of 20 percent at Augusta. Notably, only Jack Nicklaus has won more Masters titles than him. The veteran golfer has six to his name.

Expand Tweet

Woods has made 24 of 25 cuts at the Masters. The ace golfer has played 96 rounds in the competition, with a Scoring Average of 71.10. He has 8 top-3 finishes, 12 top-5s, 14 top-10s, and 18 top-25 finishes at the venue. Woods’ earnings from the prestigious tournament totals to $9,619,569.

Interestingly, Woods has dubbed Augusta National one of his favorite layouts as he has played some of his best rounds at the venue. He last played in the event in 2023. The golfing great pulled out of the competition seven holes into his third round, citing health issues. He’d finished 47th on the leaderboard in 2022.

Listed below are Tiger Woods’ Masters results so far:

1995 - T41 (Low Amateur)

1996 - MC

1997 - 1

1998 - T8

1999 - T18

2000 - 5

2001 - 1

2002 - 1

2003 - T15

2004 - T22

2005 - 1

2006 - T3

2007 - T2

2008 - 2

2009 - T6

2010 - T4

2011 - T4

2012 - T40

2013 - T4

2014 - DNP

2015 - T17

2016 - DNP

2017 - DNP

2018 - T32

2019 - 1

2020 - T38

2021 - DNP

2022 - 47

2023 - WD

Expand Tweet

Can Tiger Woods win the Masters 2024?

Tiger Woods comes into the 2024 Masters as a longshot favorite. According to SportsLine, the legendary golfer has 100-1 odds. The five-time Green Jacket winner sits in the lower half of the odds list, alongside golfers like Adam Scott and Phil Mickelson.

The golfer, who is still recovering from earlier injuries, seems to be serious this year. Woods was spotted practicing a few rounds at the Augusta last week. The 48-year-old player had his last PGA Tour event in February. He teed up at the Genesis Invitational and withdrew after round 2, citing health issues.

It is safe to say that Tiger Woods will be eyeing a sixth Masters title this weekend.

Poll : Will Tiger Woods make the cut at the 2024 Masters? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion