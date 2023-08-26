Tiger Woods and Mike Trout share latest details about their new golf course, Trout National

Golf legend Tiger Woods and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout have shared the latest details about the new golf course at Trout National - The Reserve in Vineland, New Jersey, designed by the ace golfer himself and his team.

On Friday, August 25, TGR Design unveiled the planned routing for Trout National, accompanied by a video shared by Trout himself on his Twitter handle. In the video, Woods can be seen meeting with his chief design director, Beau Welling, and Trout at the site to discuss the design, and it also includes a few clips of machines in operation.

Trout wrote:

"The wait is over. Excited to share the latest from Trout National - The Reserve. We've finalized course routing and are continuing to make progress on this unique and exciting project with @TigerWoods and @tgrdesignbytw."

Expand Tweet

Trout National, which was announced in March, will be a par 72, 7,455-yard golf course that will include four par 3 holes and four par 5s. It will also include a short course design and is expected to be completed by 2025.

Mike Trout was quoted as saying via Golfweek:

"Some of my favorite golf experiences have been ones that have challenged my game while still having fun and that’s what we wanted to create at Trout National – The Reserve. Tiger, John and I walked hole by hole and this course will do just that. Our vision and his design is creating something special here in my hometown.”

Tiger said as per Golfweek:

“Mike and John found a site with a lot of character to make some outstanding golf holes. The sandy and diverse terrain has so many great natural features that have given us a lot of options on how to create a world-class golf course.”

Tiger Woods has designed 12 golf courses so far. They are:

Bluejack National Cobbs Creek Short Course El Cardonal At Diamante Jack’s Bay Jupiter Island Practice Facility Marcella Club Payne’s Valley South Shore & Jackson Park Golf Course Restoration The Hay At Pebble Beach The Legacy Club At Diamante The Oasis Short Course At Diamante Trout National-The Reserve

Why is Tiger Woods not playing at the 2023 Tour Championship?

Tiger Woods, a two-time winner of the FedEx Cup, is absent from this year's Tour Championship due to ongoing recovery from the subtalar fusion surgery he underwent several months ago.

The experienced golfer was last seen competing in April at the Masters, where he matched Fred Couples and Gary Player's record of 23 consecutive cuts at Augusta National. However, he had to withdraw during the third round due to plantar fasciitis.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner hasn't been able to maintain a full playing schedule since a life-threatening accident in 2021. Earlier this year, he indicated his intention to focus on major tournaments and a select few events due to his body's limitations.

Woods has appeared at the Tour Championship sixteen times and has registered victories three times (1999, 2007, and 2018). Besides, he has also finished runner-up four times. He is also one of the most successful players in the FedEx Cup and has secured two wins, the second most in playoff history.