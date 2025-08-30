"Tiger Woods must be delusional" - Fans react to 15x Major champ's all-time Mount Rushmore of golf

A few years back, Tiger Woods was asked to name his “Mount Rushmore of Golf”, and he didn’t shy away from including himself. The moment came during the 2018 Ryder Cup, when he picked his four greatest players in golf.

Woods, who has 82 PGA Tour victories and 15 Majors to his name, began with Sam Snead, a seven-time Major winner. His second choice was Bobby Jones, who captured 13 Majors and completed the Grand Slam in 1930. Next, he named Jack Nicklaus, the record-holder with 18 Major titles. Finally, Woods added his own name.

NUCLR GOLF shared this old video of Tiger Woods via an X post on August 30. Woods can be heard saying:

"My all time Mount Rushmore of golf. Ok, well, Sneads, Jones, Nicklaus, and me."

Tiger Woods lists his all-time Mount Rushmore of golf: "Snead, Jones, Nicklaus…. Me!"

However, it didn't go down too well with some of the fans who started listing other golfers whom Woods didn't mention. One fan commented:

"Tiger must be delusional."

Another fan listed their top four, writing:

"Hogan, Palmer, Norman, Mickelson."

One fan wrote, "Hogan over Jones."

A fan criticized Woods' list, writing:

"The reason he is not the GOAT. Jack is!!!"

A fan called out Woods' comments by simply writing:

"Juiced."



Apart from that, Jack Nicklaus praised Tiger Woods back in April, ahead of the 2025 Masters. Nicklaus hoped that Woods might dominate the PGA Tour Champions once he turned 50 this year.

When Jack Nicklaus predicted Tiger Woods’ senior Tour dominance

Back in April at Augusta National, Jack Nicklaus said Tiger Woods would return to golf and eventually dominate the PGA Tour Champions. The 85-year-old made his remarks at the honorary starters press conference before the 89th Masters.

Woods, 49, had undergone surgery in March for a ruptured left Achilles tendon that ruled him out of the 2025 PGA Tour season, including The Masters. At the time, his world ranking had slipped to No. 1,341, the lowest of his career. Nickalus said (as per Golf Magic):

“Tiger is hurt, but I think Tiger will get well and Tiger will be back and play...Tiger will be 50 next year. I believe he’ll probably play the Senior Tour, and I believe he’ll probably dominate the Senior Tour. Tiger is too much of a competitor to not play.

"I don’t think Tiger will play for money. He doesn’t need money. Tiger will play for competition. He loves competition, and he’s very good at it, obviously. Tiger has had his issues, and he’s overcome most all of them each time he’s had them. I fully expect him to do that again.”

The PGA Tour Champions is the PGA Tour’s official circuit for players aged 50 and above. Woods will turn 50 on December 30, 2025, which will make him eligible to join in 2026. The tour also allows the use of golf carts with medical clearance, a rule that could benefit Woods after years of surgeries on his back, leg, and ankle.

