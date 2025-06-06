  • home icon
  • “Tiger Woods would never”; “No surprise at all” - Fans divided as Rory McIlroy admits to lack of motivation after Masters win

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 06, 2025 04:48 GMT
Rory McIlroy (Image via Getty, X@@bardolator, x@@BopC__)
Rory McIlroy (Image via Getty, X@@bardolator, x@@BopC__)

Rory McIlroy said that he was finding it hard to stay motivated after having won the Masters Tournament to complete his career Grand Slam. However, fans online didn’t seem pleased with the response.

On Wednesday, June 4, Rory McIlroy spoke to the media for the first time since the PGA Championship. During the press conference ahead of the RBC Canadian Open, he said that it had been tough for him to grind for several hours every day over the last few weeks.

"You have this event in your life that you've worked towards and it happens, sometimes it's hard to find the motivation to get back on the horse and go again," he said.
Fans online had mixed reactions to McIlroy's comments. While many echoed his sentiments, others criticized him for his lack of motivation.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"No surprise at all. I don’t think Rory enjoys the game…," one fan wrote.
"Tiger would never," another fan posted.
"This is exactly why Rory will never be goated," this fan commented.
"He may have accomplished all. His goals and his love is starting to go away for the game. Who knows," another fan remarked.
"He’s already had a great season and capped it off with a win at the PGA for a grand slam. It’s understandable that his motivation might not be that great right now," one user opined.
"He will never be the greatest. He’s won all 4 and that makes him a great. Hes wealthy and young. He might be done," this fan posted.

How did Rory McIlroy perform at the RBC Canadian Open, Round 1?

Rory McIlroy carded a one-over 71 in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025. His first round featured three birdies against four bogeys as he tied for 119th in the 155-player field.

McIlroy is 10 strokes behind Thorbjorn Olesen and Cristobal Del Solar, who shot a low 61 to take a one-stroke lead. Cameron Champ carded 62, while Jake Knapp was two strokes off the lead.

Rory McIlroy is paired with Ludvig Aberg and Luke Clanton for the second round of the RBC Canadian Open. The trio will resume play on Friday, June 6, at 12:55 p.m. ET from the first tee.

The second-day action at TPC Toronto will resume at 6:55 a.m. ET on Friday. Kevin Kisner, Eric Cole, and David Lipsky will begin from the first tee, while Aaron Baddeley, Harry Higgs, and Matti Schmid tee off from the tenth hole simultaneously.

About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

