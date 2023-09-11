Tiger Woods to be in New York for Nexus Cup at Liberty National: Report

Since withdrawing from the 2023 Masters at Augusta National, Tiger Woods has been spotted just once at a junior tournament in Florida with his son Charlie Woods. It is now being reported that he will be at the Nexus Cup at Liberty National, which starts on September 12.

TWLEGION claim that the 15-time major champion is set to be present at the New York-based tournament, which also has links with his TGR Foundation.

Expand Tweet

Tiger Woods and his TGR Foundation hosted the Nexus Cup in 2022 as well. The competition is a team match-play event, with past winners also receiving an invite to the Hero World Challenge, a PGA Tour co-sanctioned event at the end of the FedEx Cup fall.

The 15-time major champion was spotted at the event in 2022 with Sam Burns, hitting a few golf balls.

Expand Tweet

Will Tiger Woods be present at the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup?

Having made his first appearance in the prestigious Ryder Cup in 1997, the 82-time PGA Tour title winner represented the United States team eight times in his career. In 37 matches, he held an overall record of 13-21-3.

However, Tiger Woods will certainly not be present at the Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome, for the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup.

United States captain Zach Johnson was recently in Rome with nine members of the team for a scouting mission. He told the AP that the 15-time major champion had been part of the team for years and the golf legend knew what they were up to.

He was quoted by the ABC News as saying,

"Tiger is very much a part of Team USA and has been for years. He is, for lack of a better term, on call with us. He is very much in the know as to what we're trying to do..."

Zach Johnson shared that they would be open to utilizing Tiger Woods' experience in the Ryder Cup. He added that the golf legend wanted to be present at Marco Simone but his physical condition would not allow him to be there.

"(We're) going to utilize his wisdom and he's passionate about (the Ryder Cup). He wishes he could be here, but it's just not in the cards for him physically. And that's fine. I mean, he is with us. He's just not here physically," Johnson said.

Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters Tournament after making the cut at the Augusta National Golf Club. The reason behind his withdrawal was the constant problem with his right leg. Soon after he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to treat his post-traumatic arthritis.