Tiger Woods notices Rory McIlroy’s technique that could assist him at Augusta

Legendary Tiger Woods recently noticed Rory McIlroy's technique in a video shared by TaylorMade Golf Canada on Instagram on Saturday. McIlroy is currently competing in the 2025 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club. He is one of the few top golfers in the world who has not yet won the Masters. Despite having the skill set and game, he has always struggled with his game at Augusta National.

Ad

However, earlier this week, while shooting for his equipment sponsors TaylorMade along with Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler, the five-time Masters champion noticed something that was going to be crucial for Rory McIlroy at the Augusta National Golf Club.

In a video mentioned above, TaylorMade wrote in the Instagram caption:

"@tigerwoods noticed it. 👀 When @rorymcilroy needs to hold those tricky Augusta greens, he’s got the technique and the firepower to do it from distance. Hit the link in bio to watch the full video. #TP5 #TeamTaylorMade"

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the full video shared by TaylorMade on YouTube, Scottie Scheffler asked McIlroy if he could hit one high iron shot toward the green. The Northern Irish golfer agreed and played an incredible high iron shot onto the green. Despite it being a long iron shot, the ball held up on the green to perfection with minimal roll, which is quite challenging.

Tiger Woods immediately noticed something and asked Rory if he had straightened his leg early on that shot, to which he replied positively. However, he said it was not intentional, and Tiger said he understands it as it gives him more room and speed in the shot.

Ad

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is currently leading the 2025 Masters in the third round after five holes on Saturday. He is -11 for the event and made an emphatic comeback after remaining even par for the day on day one with double bogeys on the 15th and 17th, respectively.

Rory McIlroy reflects on his second round at the 2025 Masters

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Masters Tournament - Third Round - Source: Imagn

After struggling to make an impressive start, Rory McIlroy skipped his press conference and left the golf course immediately after his opening round at the 2025 Masters. However, he made an incredible comeback on day two with four birdies and an eagle to remain six-under-par, the third best, after Round 2.

Ad

In the post-round press conference, McIlroy said he was proud of himself for the way he responded after the finish last night. He shared,

"I think overall, just proud of myself with how I responded today after the finish last night. I just had to remind myself that I played really good golf yesterday, and you know, I wasn't going to let two -- you know, two bad holes sort of dictate the narrative for the rest of the week. But yeah, just ultimately, yeah, just proud of how I got back into it today."

Rory McIlroy is a four-time major championship winner and has won all major events except for the Masters. Hence, to complete his Career Grand Slam, the 35-year-old golfer needs a green jacket, which he will be hoping to get this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More