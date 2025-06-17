"Tiger Woods owns Jack Nicklaus" - Fans react to a video comparing the stats of both golf legends

Tiger Woods is one of the most accomplished golfers of all time. So is Jack Nicklaus. The two rank at or near the top of the all-time leaderboards for most golf accomplishments and statistics.

They each have a compelling case to be the best golfer of all time, and one video that's circulating on X attempts to break it down. The video compares stats between the two, showcasing how good each one was during their playing days.

Expand Tweet

Trending

For the most part, Nicklaus dominated. He had more Majors, more Major runner-up finishes, more top-five finishes in Majors, fewer missed cuts in Majors, more top-three finishes overall, and more second-place finishes. Woods only had him beat in overall PGA Tour wins.

That prompted fans to get involved with the debate, and some were adamant that the stats do not tell the whole story.

Expand Tweet

"Tiger played WAY harder competition and missed half of his potential career due to injury. Would have 20+ majors if it weren’t for bad luck," one said.

"Number of PGA Tour Events played -- Jack 584, Tiger 339," another pointed out.

"Tiger will forever be known as the most dominant male athlete of all time. In any sport," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Tiger's run was the best golf ever played. But, Jack had the better career," one admitted.

"Jack played against a field of schlubs," another one said.

Many criticized the comparison for not accounting for era, competition, and the state of the sport. They claim that golf was harder to play in Woods' era and that he had much stronger competition from golfers like Sergio Garcia or Phil Mickelson. Nevertheless, the debate rages on.

Tiger Woods excited for new direction of PGA Tour

Given his health and age, Tiger Woods has transitioned into more of a public figure for the PGA Tour than a professional golfer. He still wants to compete, but he'll be 50 at the end of the year and has made five starts (with one withdrawal) in the last two years. It's unclear what kind of playing Woods has in his future.

Tiger Woods loves the new hire (Image via Getty)

In his role as a policy director with the Tour, Woods was instrumental in the sport's decision to bring in Brian Rolapp as new CEO, a move Tiger is a fan of. He said via the Tour site:

“Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans. He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL. I’m excited about what’s ahead—and confident that with Brian’s leadership, we’ll continue to grow the TOUR in ways that benefit everyone who loves this sport.”

Rolapp is also set to succeed Jay Monahan as commissioner, serving both roles in 2026. Monahan is going to step down from his post, having joined the Tour in 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More