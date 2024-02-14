Tiger Woods' pairing and caddie this week at Genesis Invitational 2024: When does the golfer begin?

Tiger Woods is returning to the tour after competing in the Hero World Challenge in November 2023. Commencing a fresh start, Woods is expected to have a new and reportedly temporary caddie Lance Bennett at the Genesis Invitational.

Bennett was spotted on Tuesday, (February 13) at the Riviera Country Club alongside Woods. The duo were engaged in a practice round before Woods could participate in the pro-am tournament on Wednesday (February 14).

The 82-time PGA Tour golfer will tee off his first and second rounds of the Genesis Invitational with Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland. The pair are expected to be on the greens at 12:25 p.m. ET and 2:54 p.m. ET at Riviera Golf Course.

It is important to note that Tiger Woods has committed to play one event in a month for the 2024 season. As of now, he doesn’t have a permanent caddie. The last time when he was on the greens at the PNC Championship, his daughter, Sam, was carrying his bag.

It remains to see how the partnership of Tiger Woods and Lance Bennett goes at the upcoming Genesis Invitational and whether they will collaborate for future tournaments.

A look into Tiger Woods and other players' tee times at Genesis Invitational

The Genesis Invitational will begin its first round on February 15 at 10:20 AM EST with 71 players teeing off in pairings to vie for the $20 Million prize pool.

Here are the tee times of players competing at the Genesis Invitational:

Round 1

Nicolai Højgaard and Chase Johnson: 10:20 AM EST

Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, and Ben Griffin: 10:32 AM EST

Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, and Adam Schenk: 10:44 AM EST

Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, and Sungjae Im: 10:56 AM EST

Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, and Harris English: 11:08 AM EST

Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, and J.T. Poston: 11:20 AM EST

Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, and Denny McCarthy: 11:32 AM EST

Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, and Cameron Young: 11:44 AM EST

Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, and Sam Burns: 12:01 PM EST

Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, and Jordan Spieth: 12:13 PM EST

Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, and Gary Woodland: 12:25 PM EST

Ludvig Åberg, Nick Hardy, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 12:37 PM EST

Nick Dunlap and Grayson Murray: 12:49 PM EST

Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, and Sam Ryder: 1:01 PM EST

Luke List, J.J. Spaun, and Kevin Yu: 1:13 PM EST

Jason Day, Tony Finau, and Brendon Todd: 1:25 PM EST

Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, and Hideki Matsuyama: 1:42 PM EST

Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, and Andrew Putnam: 1:54 PM EST

Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, and Patrick Rodgers: 2:06 PM EST

Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, and Eric Cole: 2:18 PM EST

Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Tommy Fleetwood: 2:30 PM EST

Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Scottie Scheffler: 2:42 PM EST

Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, and Max Homa: 2:54 PM EST

Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, and Taylor Montgomery: 3:06 PM EST

Round 2

Nick Dunlap and Grayson Murray: 10:20 AM EST

Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, and Sam Ryder: 10:32 AM EST

Luke List, J.J. Spaun, and Kevin Yu: 10:44 AM EST

Jason Day, Tony Finau, and Brendon Todd: 10:56 AM EST

Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, and Hideki Matsuyama: 11:08 AM EST

Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, and Andrew Putnam: 11:20 AM EST

Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, and Patrick Rodgers: 11:32 AM EST

Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, and Eric Cole: 11:44 AM EST

Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, and Tommy Fleetwood: 12:01 PM EST

Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Scottie Scheffler: 12:13 PM EST

Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, and Max Homa: 12:25 PM EST

Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, and Taylor Montgomery: 12:37 PM EST

Nicolai Højgaard and Chase Johnson: 12:49 PM EST

Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, and Ben Griffin: 1:01 PM EST

Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, and Adam Schenk: 1:13 PM EST

Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, and Sungjae Im: 1:25 PM EST

Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, and Harris English: 1:42 PM EST

Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, and J.T. Poston: 1:54 PM EST

Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, and Denny McCarthy: 2:06 PM EST

Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, and Cameron Young: 2:18 PM EST

Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, and Sam Burns: 2:30 PM EST

Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, and Jordan Spieth: 2:42 PM EST

Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, and Gary Woodland: 2:54 PM EST

Ludvig Åberg, Nick Hardy, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 3:06 PM EST