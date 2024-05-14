Tiger Woods pairing and tee times for 2024 PGA Championship - Round 1 and 2

Tiger Woods is at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, to play in the 2024 PGA Championship. The finer details have been finalized for the start of the event, including various groups and tee times.

Tiger Woods' tee time for Thursday, the first day of the PGA Championship, is set for 8:04 a.m. (all times Eastern Time). For Friday, Woods' tee time will be 1:29 p.m.

Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley will tee off alongside Tiger Woods for the first two rounds. Bradley is also a former champion of the event (2011), while Scott has twice finished third (2006, 2018).

Tee times and groups for the 2024 PGA Championship were revealed at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, May 14. Several interesting groups were revealed in advance, including Tiger Woods, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott.

The defending champion Brooks Koepka will play with Max Homa and Jordan Spieth, with tee times at 8:37 a.m. on Thursday and 2:02 p.m. on Friday.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will play in a group with two Major champions from last season, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman. This group will tee off at 2:13 p.m. on Thursday and 8:48 a.m. on Friday.

Tiger Woods on Jimmy Dunne's resignation: "It was a bit surprising"

Before the tee times and pairings announcement, Tiger Woods gave his press conference ahead of the PGA Championship. Among the topics he touched on was Jimmy Dunne's resignation as Player Director, announced on Monday:

"It was a bit surprising that he resigned yesterday and just how it all came about," Woods said. "But no, his role and his help, what he's been able to do for the PGA Tour has been great."

The subject of the negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia also occupied large parts of the press conference:

"We're working on negotiations with PIF," Woods said. "It's ongoing. It's fluid. It changes day to day. Has there been progress? Yes. But it's an ongoing negotiation, so a lot of work ahead for all of us with this process. And so, we're making steps, and it may not be giant steps, but we're making steps."

"It's good to see it differently, but collectively as a whole, we want to see whatever's best for all the players, the fans, and the state of golf," he added. "How we get there, that's to be determined, but the fact that we're in this together and in this fight together to make golf better is what it's all about," Woods added.

Other players who held press conferences on Tuesday were Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele.