Tiger Woods participates in a fake injury prank predicted by PGA Tour pro

Byeong Hun An foresaw one of the most talked about pranks of April Fools' Day, which ended up involving Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion posted on X that he had made a miraculous recovery from his Achilles injury and was "ready to play the Masters next week."

On the morning of April 1st, An predicted the upcoming April Fools' injury-related tweets on X. He wrote:

"Can’t wait to see all these April fools 'injury' tweets (face with rolling eyes emoji)"

Soon after his post, Tiger Woods proved An right, as he wrote on X that he had made a recovery from his recent Achilles injury. He wrote:

"I can't believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course."

He later clarified that his Achilles was still "a mess" and that his earlier statement was an April Fools' joke.

For the unversed, on March 12, Woods had updated his fans on X that he experienced "sharp pain" in his left leg while training and practicing at his home, which was diagnosed as a rupture. He said that he underwent a successful surgery by Dr. Charlton Stucken and was focusing on recovery and rehabilitation.

Woods is likely to miss all four majors in the 2025 season. Last year, the former World No.1 competed in all four majors. He made the cut at the Augusta National while missing the cut in the remaining three majors.

How many times has Tiger Woods won the Masters?

Tiger Woods has had five wins at The Masters, his most at any major championship. He has won the PGA Championship four times, the US Open thrice and the Open Championship thrice as well.

Woods played his first Masters tournament in 1995 before turning professional. He tied for 41st in his first appearance. He has made 26 appearances. His first win came in 1997 by a huge margin of 12 strokes over Tom Kite. He other wins came in 2000, 2001, 2005 and 2019.

Here's a look at Tiger Woods' record at The Masters:

1995 : T41 (293, +5)

: T41 (293, +5) 1996 : Missed Cut (150, +6)

: Missed Cut (150, +6) 1997 : 1 (270, -18)

: 1 (270, -18) 1998 : T8 (285, -3)

: T8 (285, -3) 1999 : T18 (289, +1)

: T18 (289, +1) 2000 : 5 (284, -4)

: 5 (284, -4) 2001 : 1 (272, -16)

: 1 (272, -16) 2002 : 1 (276, -12)

: 1 (276, -12) 2003 : T15 (290, +2)

: T15 (290, +2) 2004 : T22 (290, +2)

: T22 (290, +2) 2005 : 1 (276, -12)

: 1 (276, -12) 2006 : T3 (284, -4)

: T3 (284, -4) 2007 : T2 (291, +3)

: T2 (291, +3) 2008 : 2 (283, -5)

: 2 (283, -5) 2009 : T6 (280, -8)

: T6 (280, -8) 2010 : T4 (277, -11)

: T4 (277, -11) 2011 : T4 (278, -10)

: T4 (278, -10) 2012 : T40 (293, +5)

: T40 (293, +5) 2013 : T4 (283, -5)

: T4 (283, -5) 2015 : T17 (283, -5)

: T17 (283, -5) 2018 : T32 (289, +1)

: T32 (289, +1) 2019 : 1 (275, -13)

: 1 (275, -13) 2020 : T38 (287, -1)

: T38 (287, -1) 2022 : 47 (301, +13)

: 47 (301, +13) 2023 : Withdrawn

: Withdrawn 2024: 60 (304, +16)

